Yankees Upset Top-Seeded Cardinals For MLL Minor Division Title

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Big hits and timely base running helped carry the Yankees to the championship of the Maumee Minor Division (8-9-year-olds) tournament last week.

The No. 2-seed Yankees beat the Orioles in extra innings in the semifinal game and upset the top-seeded Cardinals in the championship game.

“It was a great team win with everyone contributing,” Yankees coach Jim Loomies said of the championship game. “The kids were a lot of fun to coach and all became better ball players through the year.”

David Goulding and Ryder Loomis each hit home runs for the Yankees, coached by Jim Loomis, in the semifinal win. The Yankees got on the board first in the third inning, with Elizabeth Przybylski and Ryder Loomis getting on base with hits and scoring on Goulding’s homer.

The Orioles, coached by Dave Lambert, tied the game in the fifth with hits from Sosa Garza, Dominic Picciano and Wyatt MacFarlane.

In extra innings, the Orioles got on the board first when Garza scored on a hit from Avery Crossen.

The Yankees took the walk-off win when Vincent Webb laced a hit in the gap to score Goulding.

The win set up a showdown with the Cardinals, coached by Steve Kujawa, in the championship game. The Cardinals advanced with a win over the Rockies in the semifinal. Wyatt Kimbler, Talon Dougherty and Layden Yager each had multi-hit games for the Cardinals.

The Rockies, coached by Travis Garrett, advanced to the semifinal with a win over the Pirates in a game that went three hours. Daphne Revill went 3-for-3 to lead the Rockies at the plate. Owen Holewinski allowed only three hits and two runs in 2-2/3 innings.

The Cardinals earned the top seed in the bracket with a 10-4-2 record in the regular season, but it was the second-place Yankees who scored first with two runs in the first inning.

The Cardinals got on the board in the fourth inning when Elliott Chabra stole two bases and came home on a fielding error.

Goulding took over in a relief pitching appearance, allowing only one hit and striking out three for the win.