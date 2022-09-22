Wolcott Lawn Sale Returns For Its 50th Year

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The 50th Lawn Sale at the Wolcott Heritage Center will be held on Saturday, October 1 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Director Tonya Haynes said the event has been around since the Maumee Valley Historical Society opened the Wolcott House in 1965. According to an article written by Marilyn Wendler for Northwest Ohio History in 2016, it started as a way to clear out the barn and make room for more items. It also allowed the community to participate in raising funds for the society and future projects.

It is a community event, Haynes said, and she is happy to have reached a milestone number.

“We missed two years with COVID, and over the years, we’ve missed some, so this is our 50th lawn sale,” Haynes said.

The lawn sale features tours, vendors, food trucks and more at the historical grounds. Vendors will sell vintage, antique, collectible and garden items to visitors.

“We welcome anyone from the community who wants to sell these things. They don’t have to be an antique seller,” Haynes said. “We’re looking for collectibles and really neat vintage-type items.”

Vendor registration is available online at www.wolcotthouse.org, or Haynes can be contacted at (419) 893-9602 or director@wolcotthouse.org. Rental spaces are $40.00.

The Maumee Comm-unity Band will play from 11:00 a.m. to noon during the event as part of the free entertainment. There will also be take-home crafts available for the children in attendance.

To make sure the event runs smoothly, volunteers are also needed.

“We’re always looking for new volunteers to work special events or to guide tours,” Haynes said. “We always accept new volunteers of all ages.”

The event is free, but ticketed tours of the Wolcott House will also be happening at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. for $4.00 for adults, $3.00 for seniors and $2.00 for students.

“They will learn about the beginnings of the house in the early 1820s and how it was added on to over the years,” Haynes said.

More information on the Wolcott House can be found at www.wolcotthouse.org.

The Wolcott Heritage Center is located at 1035 River Rd. in Maumee. Tours of six of the buildings and the grounds are held every Saturday at 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. for those who are unable to attend the October 1 event and those tickets are $6.00 for adults, $5.00 for seniors and $3.00 for students.