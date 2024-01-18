Whitehouse Women Team Up To Offer Wellness Services

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Friends Angie Beil and Brandy Secory first met early in their nearly 20-year nursing careers and took similar paths – as certified nurse practitioners working in hospital ERs, urgent cares and other health care settings – all while raising kids.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Beil was burned out, so she took a per diem job with an aesthetics company.

“I was looking for something different and I fell in love with it,” said Beil, who launched AB Aesthetics Beauty and Wellness from her home just outside of Whitehouse.

Secory, in the meantime, had begun focusing on hormone replacement therapy (HRT), a medical treatment used to alleviate the symptoms caused by hormonal imbalances in the body.

“I made a transition to learn something new and I fell in love with it,” said Secory, who launched Renewed Therapeutics Health.

As the two women considered opening separate practices, they instead teamed up to open for business in downtown Whitehouse at 6772 Providence St.

“Whitehouse is home. It’s where we wanted to be,” Beil said.

It’s a move that will allow both women to build better relationships with their patients, they agree.

“I’m a mom of four, and for a long time there wasn’t a lot of time for self-care. I wanted to change that narrative in my own life and in the lives of other women and men. My goal is to make my patients happy,” Beil said.

AB Aesthetics offers injectables and skin rejuvenation, including wrinkle relaxers, lip and facial fillers, microneedling, medical-grade chemical peels, dermaplaning, teeth whitening and medication-focused weight loss.

“Because I’m small I can keep my prices low. You’re not paying for administration or marketing,” Beil said.

While Whitehouse has two other facial specialists – GLO Facial and Dahlia Beauty Bar – the addition of AB Aesthetics just enhances the offerings in the area, Beil noted.

“We’re health care providers while they have licensed aestheticians. They offer therapeutic facials and eyebrow waxing while I provide fillers and micro-needling,” Beil explained. “We’re referring patients to each other. It’s really an asset to have those other services here.”

Renewed Therapeutics Health brings HRT to an area that is lacking such services, Secory said.

Often women come to Secory for HRT after dealing with the effects of perimenopause or menopause, such as fatigue, low libido, weight gain, anxiety and depression, brain fog, night sweats, hot flashes and vaginal dryness. Men also commonly struggle with a wide variety of symptoms related to decreasing hormone levels as they age.

For women, an OB-GYN or primary care physician might share a referral to an HRT specialist.

“Hormone replacement therapy is an individualized process that requires proper laboratory evaluation as well as a complex medical history and physical exam,” Secory said. “There are some women unable to take estrogen due to contraindications and certain health risks. Testosterone can be a safer alternative to synthetic estrogen replacement (and typically not thought of) in these patients who are still struggling with effects from perimenopause and menopause. There are many different modalities used, which can be discussed during the initial consultation.”

She’s seen how HRT works to not only alleviate symptoms but also improve relationships.

“I love working with women the most. Women just deal with it when it comes to these symptoms, but it affects so much of us. It affects marriages and well-being. The irritability can cause marital strain, difficulties with your kids, pain with intercourse and no energy. It’s kind of wrecking to the soul,” Secory said.

Before beginning therapy, Secory goes through a detailed medical history before determining the proper levels.

“I can establish relationships with my clients and see them on a continued basis – and see that positive change in their lives. We’re working together to achieve their health goals,” Secory said.

Beil, too, finds the ultimate payoff in seeing her clients thrive.

“It’s my desire to empower individuals, particularly women, to both look and feel their best,” she said.

Both AB Aesthetics and Renewed Therapeutics have local medical directors to oversee their care. Both offer appointments that are flexible – including weekdays, evenings and weekends.

For more information, visit abbeautyandwellness.com or renewed-therapeautics.com.