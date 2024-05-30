Whitehouse Gears Up For Annual Cherry Festival

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Whitehouse is rolling out the red carpet for the community.

Rides will arrive on Monday, June 3 as crews set up for the annual Cherry Festival, slated for Thursday, June 6 through Saturday, June 8 in Whitehouse Park, 6925 Providence St.

Opening ceremonies take place on Thursday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. at the Whitehouse Park pavilion, followed by a Military Appreciation Night in the beer and wine garden. The evening features a performance by Not Your Average, as well as raffles to benefit military-related groups Task Force 20, Whitehouse American Legion and Purple Star Generals. Tickets are $5.00 for the family-friendly event.

The evening also features the Cherry Fest Pageant for those competing to become this year’s Miss Cherry Queen (ages 14-18), Junior Miss Cherry Blossom (ages 10-13) and Little Miss Cherry Blossom (ages 6-9). The pageant begins at 7:00 p.m.

The midway will open at 6:00 p.m. with rides, food trucks and games.

This year’s entertainment is the Brunon Blaszak Royal Bengal Tigers Show with Bengal and Siberian tigers that perform a series of leaping, jumping and dancing. Shows are slated throughout the event.

On Friday, Julie’s Fitness Studio will host its annual 10K/5K/1K walk and run for all ages. To sign up, visit Julie’s Fitness Studio on Facebook.

The music lineup includes the Skittlebots on Friday and Distant Cousinz on Saturday in the beer and wine garden, and other shows in the pavilion throughout the event.

Nearly 100 vendors will line the streets throughout the event, with nonprofits, local artisans and businesses among those filling booths for perusing.

On Saturday, the parade steps off at 1:00 p.m. and includes 50 entries for an hourlong parade that begins on Waterville Street near Oakbrook and winds through downtown to the log home.

The Whitehouse Fire Association will be grilling up half-chickens for sale on Saturday, and The Cherry Cafe will be open throughout the event, offering Amish pies, fried pies and turnovers. Bakers are invited to participate in a cherry dessert contest. Bring a dessert entry to the park shelter house by 2:15 p.m. on Friday, June 7 for the 3:00 p.m. judging. Entries are judged on appearance, taste, originality and presentation.

A pie-eating contest will take place on Saturday, June 8 at 2:00 p.m. in the park pavilion, open for ages 8 and older in three age divisions.

Also on Saturday, the Whitehouse Historical Society will open its log home from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Located at the corner of Providence, Shepler and Texas streets, the 1840s log home is stocked with memorabilia and furnishings from the past.

For details on events, visit awchamber.com/cherry-fest.