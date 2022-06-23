Waterville’s June 25 Fireworks Launch Independence Day Celebrations

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Fireworks, food trucks, music and inflatables are slated for the Saturday, June 25 Independence Day celebration in Waterville.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. behind Waterville Primary School, seven food trucks will begin rolling in to join a DJ, said organizer Bryan Imes. In addition to his Snowie Summers and Susie Lynne’s Lemonade, he’s arranged to bring in Lyle Crepes, Popping George Kettle Corn, Deet’s BBQ, Dog Waggin’ and K&K concessions.

Mayor Tim Pedro chipped in to fund inflatables for kids’ entertainment, and Jennell McDonald of Key Realty is hosting a kids’ activity table.

“We’ve had a chance to make lemonade out of lemons,” Pedro said, referring to a last-minute scramble to keep the fireworks and festival alive this year.

Fireworks companies nationwide are experiencing a shortage of pyrotechnicians, who are licensed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF). Last week, the company that was hired to provide Waterville’s fireworks on Friday, July 1, pulled out due to a lack of qualified personnel. Scrambling to find a replacement, city administrator Jon Goch-enour contacted Pyrotec-nico, which had previously provided a quote for the June 25 date. In the event of a rainout, the show will be postponed until Sunday, June 26.

To Pedro, the last-minute save – including the work by Imes and McDonald to move the entertainment to the new date – shows how teamwork can get things done.

“We’ll be the first in the area to have fireworks,” he said.

Pyrotecnico will launch the fireworks beginning at 10:00 p.m. from Choctaw Drive off Dutch Road. Parking and viewing are available behind the school, in Prairie Trail Park and in most of the Waterville area. All pre-fireworks events are behind the school.

The move to June 25 also eliminates a conflict with the village of Whitehouse, which has its Founders Day fireworks scheduled for Friday, July 1 at dusk. The launch site is the east side of the big quarry, allowing room for viewing around the remainder of the quarry and downtown. Parking is available throughout downtown and in the Blue Creek Metropark lot. No food trucks or activities are planned. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy the event.

Maumee will host its fireworks on Sunday, July 3 at dusk from the Maumee-Perrysburg Fort Meigs Memorial Bridge. A community picnic, including music and entertainment, is scheduled in the uptown Maumee area beginning at 5:00 p.m.