Waterville Receives Award From State Auditor’s Office

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Waterville has once again earned the Ohio Auditor of State Award.

“Only about 8 percent out of the 6,000 entities we audit are even eligible for this award,” said Lori Brodie, the northwest regional liaison for Ohio State Auditor Keith Faber. “This puts Waterville in a very select group.”

Brodie, who served as mayor of Waterville from 2012-2019, returned to council chambers on February 26 to present the award to city Finance Director Mark Williams, who, she noted, used to work for the state auditor and knows what to look for.

The state annually audits school districts, cities, villages, townships and counties – any entity that spends taxpayer money. Of those, the auditor recognizes those that are timely in filing and have audits with no findings, no management letter comments or other issues.

“I think the award represents the hard work of everybody in the city and all of the employees who strive every day to get everything right. I also want to recognize the mayor and council and the administrator. You’ve done an excellent job for accounting for every dollar. And I want to recognize Mark Williams for an outstanding job for his leadership. It takes a great commitment to fiscal integrity,” she added.

