Waterville And Whitehouse Plan December 2 Celebrations

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Ready to have a jolly old time? Take a quick jaunt into Waterville or Whitehouse on Saturday, December 2 for several holiday celebrations.

Waterville

Start the day off with a stack of pancakes! Breakfast With Santa returns to Shawn’s Irish Tavern, 105 S. Third St., Waterville, from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. The annual fundraiser for the Antony Wayne High School softball program will feature pancakes, eggs and sausage with milk, orange juice or coffee. The breakfast is $10.00 for adults and $7.00 for ages 2-8. Santa will be on hand for photos. Come and meet the girls softball team!

•

The Ohio Masonic Communities Foundation will host “A Candy Cane Christmas Festival of Trees” at Browning Masonic Community in Harmony Hall, 8883 Browning Dr., Waterville, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2 and from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 3. Enjoy food, beverages and treats while browsing festive decorations available for purchase, or just enjoy the fully decorated facility. Come early for breakfast with Santa or take a tour anytime of the day.

•

Nature’s Nursery, a nonprofit organization that rescues injured and orphaned wildlife, will host a holiday open house at 7541 Dutch Rd. on Saturday, December 2 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Drop off donations for the animals, meet the education ambassadors, enjoy crafts and shop merchandise while touring the new headquarters. For a list of needed items, visit www.natures-nursery.org.

•

“A Christmas to Remember” will take place in downtown Waterville on Saturday, December 2 from 5:45 to 9:00 p.m.

Santa arrives at 5:45 p.m. and the lights throughout the downtown area will be turned on.

Throughout the evening, families can venture into area businesses, including a visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the elves in the workshop at Deluxe Frame Shop, 19 N. River Rd.; a green screen and photo booth by DJ Linda Rizer Wurns inside the city’s council chambers, 25 N. Second St.; Cinderella and Snow White visits in the Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce, 122 Farnsworth Rd.; and live ponies in the parking lot of Ritual Salon, 105 S. Third St.

Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 22 N. Second St., will host several events including the Zion Preschool student performance at 5:45 p.m.; a live Nativity on the lawn from 6:15 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; Anthony Wayne High School choir from 7:15 p.m.; and musician Robbie Clark from 8:00 to 9:00 p.m. Zion will also offer face painting and kids’ crafts. The Zion parking lot will have food trucks and vendors, including The Loaded Lunch Box, Sweet Nate’s Coffee, Fancy Moods baked goods and AW Nutrition cake pops and refreshments.

While wandering around downtown, be sure to check out the new mini winter wonderland set up in Parker Square – where Farnsworth meets River Road. Or take a horse-and-wagon ride through downtown to enjoy the lights. Loading takes place on Second Street.

“We invite everyone to come down to listen to music, do some crafts, visit with neighbors and friends and just enjoy the lights and the spirit of Christmas,” said organizer Wendy Gray, who led a team of volunteers to put up lights over the past few months.

•

The Waterville Historical Society presents Christmas at Robbins House, 114 S. River Rd. from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tour the 1838 home while browsing vintage, new collectible and handmade ornaments for sale. Register at www.watervillehistory.org for a fused-glass ornament workshop and professional photos in Santa’s Workshop – located in the decked-out Cobbler Shop behind the museum. Photos are $20.00 and are child- and pet-friendly and make great holiday cards.

The WHS will also offer professional portraits inside the Robbins House Museum on Sunday, December 3 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. for $40.00 per sitting. Register at www.watervillehistory.org.

Whitehouse

Downtown Whitehouse will usher in the holidays with a race, parade, tree-lighting and kids’ activities on Saturday, December 2 beginning at 4:00 p.m.

Presented by the village of Whitehouse and the Anthony Wayne Regional Chamber of Commerce, the celebration also includes crafts, treats, a toy drive, a Santa visit and a 5K and 1K.

Providence Street businesses will welcome children from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m. to make a variety of crafts. Stops will include the Whitehouse Inn, Whitehouse Nutrition Stop, Look at Me Signs and Graphics, and others that will be set up in the Whitehouse Park Pavilion.

While at the park, stop in the shelter house for a photo with Santa. Nearby, General’s Ice Cream will be offering free hot chocolate.

Children who complete a holiday passport – visiting at least four of the participating businesses offering crafts – will be entered to win a new bike from CycleWerks.

The Christmas Village 5K & Reindeer Dash begins at 4:30 p.m. with a kids’ run, followed by the 5K walk/run at 5:30 p.m. A beer garden and registration area by CycleWerks, 6760 Provi-dence St., opens to the public at 3:00 p.m.

Throughout the event, enjoy listening to strolling carolers and members of the Anthony Wayne High School band as they perform through town.

A parade down Providence Street starts at Whitehouse Primary School at 6:00 p.m. and ends at Whitehouse Village Park for the tree-lighting ceremony.

•

Whitehouse police and fire departments are competing to see who collects the most new, unwrapped toys to give to children in need. Members of both departments will be on hand during the tree-lighting in the park to collect gifts; or drop off a gift to the Whitehouse Police Department, 6925 Providence St., or Whitehouse Fire Department, 10550 Waterville St., by Thursday, December 15. Last year, the departments collected a total of 2,165 toys.

•

The Whitehouse Historical Society will host an open house of the log home at the corner of S.R. 64 and Shepler Avenue from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 2. Make a decorative swag with greens or a wooden ornament and tour the 1840s-era home.