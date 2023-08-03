War Planes To Visit Toledo Express Airport Next Week

The distinctive rumble of radial engines from two of the rarest World War II bombers, the B-29 Super-fortress FIFI and B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, will be heard in the skies over the region next week when they visit the Eugene F Krantz Toledo Express Airport as part of the AirPower History Tour of the Commemor-ative Air Force (CAF). The two bombers are to be accompanied by a T-6 Texan, a PT-13 Stearman and a R-C45J Expeditor.

The AirPower History Tour brings the sights, sounds and stories of World War II aviation to airports across North America each year. Visitors to the ramp will be able to view all aircraft up close, purchase rides and tour the B-29 and B-24 cockpits when the aircraft are not flying.

The B-29 and B-24 are scheduled to arrive at the airport on Monday, August 7 at noon. Accompanying aircraft are scheduled to arrive on Monday as well. The aircraft will be staged at the Federal Aerospace Institute (FAI) ramp located at the Eugene F Krantz Toledo Express Airport, 11371 W. Airport Service Rd. in Swanton.

The event will be open to the public Wednesday and Thursday, August 9-10, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Access to the ramp where the warbirds will be parked is $20.00 for adults, $10.00 for children ages 11-17 and free for children 10 and under.

The T-6, PT-13 and RC-45J will be offering rides each day. The B-29 flies both days at 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. The B-24 flies both days at 9:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Cockpit tours of the B-29 and B-24 will be available each day when the aircraft are done flying.

Rides may be booked in advance at AirPowerTour.org, where additional information about the event may also be found.

Through more than six decades of collecting and flying World War II aircraft, the CAF has become the world’s largest flying museum. Its fleet of over 170 World War II airplanes are assigned to unit locations across the U.S. and are supported by 12,000 volunteer members. Nearly all the aircraft are kept in flying condition, enabling people to experience firsthand the sight and sound of vintage military aircraft in flight. The CAF is dedicated to honoring American military aviation through flight, exhibition, education and remembrance.

To learn more about the Commemorative Air Force, visit www.commemorativeairforce.org.