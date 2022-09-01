Wagener, Dwyer Score Two Each As Maumee Thumps Perkins

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Blake Wagener and Austin Dwyer each scored twice and goalkeeper Taylor Lewis had his second straight shutout of the young season, as the Maumee boys soccer team topped visiting Perkins, 6-0, last week.

Wagener connected with Dwyer on the first goal of the night less than three minutes into the match. The next goal didn’t come for another 14 minutes, but the Panthers took advantage of a penalty kick from sophomore Frankie Folger for a 2-0 lead.

Wagener scored his first goal of the night six minutes later, giving Maumee a 3-0 lead heading into the break.

Dwyer and Wagener connected again on the first goal of the second half, with Wagener netting his second goal 13 minutes into the half. Dwyer scored his second a few minutes later and senior Diego Barboza capped off the scoring with an unassisted goal late in the match.

The Panthers outshot Perkins 21-7 in what coach Chad Kain thought was a complete game. Lewis had seven saves.

Evergreen 2, MHS 1

The Panthers took to the road for the first time in the regular season and came back with their first loss of the year.

Evergreen scored early in the game on a defensive breakdown by Maumee. Wagener scored later in the half to knot the score at 1-1, but the Vikings scored just three minutes later to take the 2-1 lead.

Neither team could find the net the rest of the way, as Maumee slipped to a 2-1 record on the season.

The Panthers once again outshot their opponents, holding a 14-10 edge. Maumee goalkeeper Taylor Lewis had eight saves.