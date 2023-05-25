USPS Carriers Thank Maumee For Stamp Out Hunger Support

Maumee USPS carriers collected over 7,000 pounds of food during the National Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive Day on May 13.

The mail carriers spent that Saturday morning and afternoon collecting donated food items from hundreds of Maumee residents along their respective postal routes. Off-duty postal carriers and some of their family members drove around town to collect the assembled goods from the mail carriers. Volunteer city of Maumee workers then transported the donated goods to the Maumee United Methodist Church at 405 Sackett St. for sorting and storage.

USPS volunteers wish to thank the following businesses for their donations and generosity in making the food drive a success:

• City of Maumee.

• Maumee residents.

• AFSCME Local 649.

• Dunkin’.

• Panera Bread.

• Fricker’s.

• La Fiesta.

• The Village Idiot.

• The Mirror Newspaper

The Maumee Post Office and NALC Branch 100 appreciate these local businesses and the citizens of Maumee for making this year another successful food drive.