Urban Air Offers Adventure, Go-Karts In One Giant Location

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Jumping, climbing, soaring and speeding are encouraged.

As Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park sets to open at the corner of Airport Highway and Reynolds Road on Saturday, December 19, co-owner Steven Whitlow is bouncing off the walls, getting the 65,000-square-foot facility and its more than 100 employees ready for the big day.

On orientation day last month, Whitlow greeted each of the team members personally as they waited in line to check in.

“We want to kill it on customer service,” Whitlow said. “We want to have the best attraction and the best customer service, so that when kids show up, they’re excited. We know that parents want the best experience for their kids. They’re creating memories.”

While trampolines figure into the mix, Urban Air has much more, including the Warrior Obstacle Course, where ages 5 and up can test their skills, including rock climbing and leaping onto moving objects – while safely tethered above a padded floor. A Sky Rider harnesses riders in as they soar above the crowd and sprint on and off platforms. The nimble can crawl through a labyrinth-like Tubes Indoor Playground or climb a ropes course – an up-in-the air test of balance and agility. Battle Beam, Wipeout and a Tumble Track are also guaranteed to help kids burn off excess energy.

The APEX Trampoline area provides bounce-ability off the floors and walls, whether flipping, playing dodgeball or playing basketball in the Slam Dunk area.

While Urban Air has play areas for all ages, the major attraction is no doubt the go-kart track. With two levels and two tracks, adventurous drivers can take the curves in one of four gears.

Only half of the 20 national Urban Air locations have such a track, said Whitlow. Adding this feature was possible because of the size of the building.

“It took us two years to find the right building,” he said.

As he and co-owner Gavin Pike began looking for a building that met Urban Air’s minimum of 30,000 square feet with 18-foot ceilings, they were coming up short – until they found the former Burlington Coat Factory, with 65,000 square feet and 23-foot ceilings.

The $5 million project is the effort of a team of investors who began considering Urban Air three years ago. With locations in Columbus, Cincinnati and Detroit, Toledo seemed like the next logical place for a family-oriented adventure park, Whitlow said.

“For long winter nights and weekends, this is a great way to have fun near home without driving to Sandusky and springing for a hotel bill,” Whitlow said. “Our goal is to serve all of the Toledo area and beyond.”

Urban Air has nine party rooms for birthdays and corporate outings. A cafeteria will serve up pizza, chicken wings and other goodies. The adults who decide to wait it out can enjoy comfortable seating and 30 ports for phone charging.

Like anything opening right now, Urban Air will undergo thorough cleaning regularly. Employees will wear masks and those who are not actively engaged in playing will also need to wear a mask.

Parents and grandparents who want to participate pay just 50 percent of the cost of a child. Those who are only chaperoning get in for free. For information on packages and prices, visit www.urbanairtrampolinepark.com.