Uptown Trick-Or-Treating Set For Monday In Maumee

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Business owners in uptown Maumee will be in the Halloween spirit on Monday, October 25 as little ghosts and goblins take to the streets for the annual uptown treat-or-treating.

The annual event, sponsored by the Maumee Uptown Business Association (MUBA), is a great way to kick off Halloween week, said MUBA vice president Jason Mendelsohn.

“We are happy to have the uptown trick-or-treat again. It is a great way to get people walking around the uptown streets,” he said.

Last year’s event was canceled due to the pandemic. Typically, the event draws hundreds of families to the area. In addition to businesses along Conant Street, the Maumee police, fire and municipal court staffs will be passing out candy at the city’s administration building.

“The streets are usually packed – this is the highlight of the fall season for MUBA,” Mendelsohn said.

*

Maumee Uptown Trick-or-Treating will take place on Monday, October 25 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.