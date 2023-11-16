Uptown Maumee Organizers Accepting Float Entries For First-Ever Televised Holiday Light Parade

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Floats are being sought to help light up the streets of uptown Maumee on Sunday, November 26.

The 21st annual Holiday Light Parade organizers encourage teams, businesses and other local groups to create illuminated floats to entertain thousands of Maumee residents on the Sunday after Thanksgiving.

The event, which is hosted by the Maumee Uptown Business Association, has approximately 30 groups participating, but there’s still time to sign up, noted MUBA coordinator Erin Hyndman.

“We’re just asking that everyone who wants to participate be bright and fun and loud and just have fun with it,” Hyndman said. “It’s a very easy thing for your business or team to participate in.”

For the first time, the parade will also be seen on television.

“It’s a big deal this year, because, for the first time, this will be televised by BCSN,” added MUBA vice president Alex Schrinel. “This is really exciting because this is something we’ve wanted to do for a while now.”

The televised event will help spread awareness of the parade and draw attention to participants, while also making sure community members who cannot make it to uptown Maumee can still witness the parade.

“The community has made this a big event and I think they love supporting these kinds of events, and we’ve been so fortunate that everyone who has planned them over the years has done such a good job,” Hyndman said.

This year, Hyndman and her co-coordinator Megan McClellan have planned some surprises for the event.

A team of six Clydesdales from South Creek Clydesdales will be pulling Santa during the parade.

“It’s going to be so cool to see and I think it will add a really fun aspect to the parade,” Hyndman said.

Additionally, a donut truck and a coffee and hot cocoa truck will have items available to purchase throughout the event.

“We want everyone to come up early and support the businesses that are open, and they can also stop by the food trucks throughout the event, which is really neat,” Schrinel said.

In order to make the event as seamless as possible, Hyndman and McClellan have worked closely with others from MUBA along with the city and local businesses.

“There are just so many people to thank for their help in implementing this event,” Hyndman said. “The businesses do such a great job every year helping and decorating their places so everything looks beautiful.”

In order to hold events like this, Hyndman said input and help from businesses is necessary.

“We have so many valuable things to offer here in Maumee and we really want to showcase that. We’re always open to any ideas that our members might have to draw more attention to their businesses,” she said.

The parade is only one of a few family-friendly events Hyndman hopes MUBA will continue to hold for the community and its businesses in the coming months.

Kickoff for the parade is expected after the Holiday Hustle finishes, at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Registration for the parade is open until Monday, November 20. Those interested can find the form on maumeeuptown.com.

Questions can be directed to Hyndman and McClellan at mubacoordinator@gmail.com.