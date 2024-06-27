Uptown Maumee Music Fest Set For July 3-4 With 10 Musical Acts And Fun For All Ages

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Uptown Maumee Music Fest returns next week on Wednesday and Thursday to celebrate Independence Day.

With the potential for thousands of people in uptown Maumee on July 3 and 4, a great deal of planning has taken place in preparation of the celebration.

“There is so much thought that goes into creating such a wonderful community event,” said Maumee Uptown Business Association (MUBA) event coordinator Erin Hyndman. “Everyone has been working so well together to make sure the community has a great time.”

With help from MUBA, the city, the Maumee Chamber of Commerce and many volunteers, the uptown area will feature a stage on Conant Street, food trucks across Dudley Street and a kids’ area on East Wayne Street, providing entertainment for people of all ages.

Working with the city, the layout has changed a bit from last year’s event to accommodate the uptown revitalization construction work, but it won’t stop the festivities, Hyndman said.

“We had such an amazing turnout last year, but we’re expecting even more people this year because there is just so much to do,” she said.

Music will fill the streets during the two-day event, with 10 bands on the schedule.

On July 3, Day Drinkers Do America take the stage from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. Lone Wolf Hippies will be on stage from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by Adrianna Noone from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Closing out the music is Paul McDonald & the Mourning Doves from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Fireworks launch from Orleans Park in Perrysburg at dusk, so attendees can make their way to their viewing spots following the musical performances.

The music begins at noon on July 4, with Josh & Jordan on the stage. Three Two Many plays from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., followed by Johnny B. Roth and the Fun on the Side from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. King Margo will entertain from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. before Hi-Jivers come on stage from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. East Nash Grass wraps up the stage entertainment from 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Also featured on July 3 is the Maumee Community Band, which performs at 5:30 p.m. on East Wayne Street.

“Music is really a big part of this area, so we’re excited to have so many great bands come out and perform for the community,” Hyndman said.

The entertainment options don’t stop with the music, though.

A kids’ area is planned for Wayne Street on July 3, hosting inflatables from Hero’s Party Experience. Performers from Glovation will also wander uptown Maumee throughout the event.

Inside the kids’ area, a new kettle corn vendor, Island Popping Kettle Corn, will provide some more snack options for families.

Several food trucks are scheduled for the event along Dudley Street. On both days, the Dog Waggin’, K&K Funnel Cake, Maumee Bay Brewing, Deet’s BBQ, PM Frosted Fantasies, Snowie Summers Shaved Ice, Falafel King and Wanna Make ‘Er Loaded are all scheduled. Also on July 3, El Padrino Street Tacos, The Loaded Chicken, Trip ‘n Biscuits and Beastro Burger will be at the event.

In addition to all the food trucks, Hyndman encourages residents to stop by the many uptown Maumee food establishments to find a variety of options for themselves during the event.

Providing a variety of food and drink options for attendees is important to Hyndman, who wants to make sure there is something for everyone.

“I put a lot of thought into the selection, so we can have different options and appeal to many people,” Hyndman said.

Just off of Conant Street, attendees will find two pop trucks and a beer truck. Tickets for the beer and pop trucks along with the kids’ area can be purchased at the MUBA ticket sales tents.

To better prepare for the festivities, several streets will close for the event.

Conant Street between John and Broadway streets, along with Dudley Street and Wayne Street between Allen and Gibbs streets, closes at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 and will stay closed until the event teardown on Thursday, July 4.

To prepare for the fireworks, Broadway Street between Allen and Gibbs streets and the Fort Meigs Memorial Bridge closes at 7:30 p.m. on July 3 and will remain closed until midnight.

Additional safety measures have also been added for the event, Hyndman noted.

Severe weather shelters are located at the city building and the Maumee Indoor Theater.

To accommodate the crowds, restrooms and handwashing stations will be found throughout the uptown area during the two-day event, too.

In order to ease the number of cars in the area and make the event run smoothly for residents, TARTA has partnered with the event to provide transportation.

Transportation is $1.50 per person, each way, and picks up residents at the Lucas County Recreation Center at 2901 Key St. The bus will drop off at the 100 block of East John Street approximately every 15 to 30 minutes.

The extra transportation option will minimize congestion in the area, Hyndman said.

“We just want everyone to have a great time together and bring people to the uptown area to see what Maumee has to offer,” Hyndman said.