Uptown Maumee Music Fest Is Planned For July 2-3 To Showcase Completion Of Conant Street Renovation

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Uptown Maumee Music Fest is coming to Conant Street on Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3 this year with several musical acts planned for both days.

Every year, the Maumee Uptown Business Associa-tion holds a family picnic in coordination with the fireworks display held over the Maumee River.

When Maumee city officials began discussing a way to showcase the updates to the Conant Street area, it became apparent the Independence Day fireworks and MUBA family picnic event was the way to do it.

MUBA president Jason Mendelsohn said he was happy to help expand and bring more people to the uptown area during the event.

“They’re going to put a stage in the middle of Conant Street, right by the administrative building, and they’re going to have two days of music leading up to the fireworks,” Mendelsohn explained.

The event requires planning and coordination with several community members and the city, so when Erin Hyndman, the director of development and alumni relations for the Panther Pride Foundation, heard about the event, she was also excited to help.

“These are the things I want in the community I live in, so I like being a part of it,” Hyndman said.

Helping the city and MUBA expand the reach of a large community event and provide family-friendly events for residents is important to her, she added.

An event like the Uptown Maumee Music Fest allows the city to showcase the changes made to the Conant Street area, which Hyndman said will be more conducive to residents who want to enjoy all the offerings of the town and a close-knit community.

“The city is making Conant Street the place you want to go to spend an afternoon,” Hyndman said.

Many businesses could see an increase in visitors during the music fest and will have the opportunity to draw in more people who might not often visit the uptown community.

“There’s a lot of opportunity for the businesses in the community to do something special and fun those days,” Hyndman added about the music fest.

While some plans are still being finalized, the city and MUBA know there will be several local musical acts performing on July 2 and 3, along with two larger acts from out of town.

“We have such phenomenal local music here in the area,” Hyndman noted.

Mendelsohn and other MUBA event coordinators have been working hard on the other aspects of the annual family picnic that will need to be expanded to support even more attendees.

A variety of local food trucks will be brought in to make sure everyone’s food preferences are met and that local businesses are not inundated with patrons, he said.

“There will be a lot of different options to enjoy the improvements of uptown,” Mendelsohn said. “You can come Sunday night for a relaxed evening or spend Monday afternoon listening to music or enjoy everything after 5:00 p.m.”

Further updates and information on the event will be finalized in the coming weeks, and those interested can keep updated on The Ultimate Uptown – Maumee, Ohio and Maumee Uptown Business Association Facebook pages, as well as in The Mirror.