Uptown Maumee Music Fest Hits High Note

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The streets of uptown Maumee were filled with thousands of people celebrating Independence Day on July 3 and 4.

For the second year, the Uptown Maumee Music Fest brought in food trucks, live music and more entertainment for people of all ages.

“The city of Maumee couldn’t be more pleased with the turnout for this year’s uptown Maumee Music Fest and fireworks event,” said Maumee public information officer Nancy Gagnet. “Uptown Maumee was packed from the uptown area down to the bridge, with many more enjoying the sites from the Towpath Trail.”

During the two-day event, bands kept the crowds engaged with live music.

A stage on Conant Street in front of the city building allowed guests to spread out among the picnic tables that were stationed along the street to enjoy the sounds of the 10 musical acts.

Glovation Circus performers strolled the streets, gathering the attention of onlookers, and attendees walked in and out of uptown bars and restaurants, filling up their DORA cups.

On the street, festivalgoers had a variety of food trucks to choose from, along with a pop truck and a beer truck.

According to Maumee Uptown Business Associ-ation event coordinator Erin Hyndman, the crowds were engaged with the various activities and there seemed to be more people than last year.

On Dudley Street, food trucks were stationed for attendees to pick and choose from the many food options.

“The weather was beautiful, and the city staff did a phenomenal job getting things ready and keeping everything looking great throughout the event,” Gagnet said.

While residents could see volunteers and staff members hard at work in the uptown area from Wednes-day morning through Thursday night, preparation for the event required weeks of planning.

“This would not have been possible without the support of MUBA and the Maumee chamber,” Gagnet said.

It was because of how well everyone works together, Hyndman said, that the event ran well.

Volunteers also helped the event function as smoothly as possible, spending time running ice, serving inside the beer tent and pop tents, along with completing various other tasks throughout the holiday festivities.

Between the many individuals involved in the festival and the attendees, the event was a popular place for Maumee residents and their friends and family to be for the Independence Day holiday and to enjoy the annual fireworks set off in Orleans Park.

“At the end of the day, we all are just happy to be a part of such a fun community. All of our vendors were really easy to work with this year and the bands were great,” Hyndman said. “The goal is to grow this every year and continue to be able to provide a free music festival.”