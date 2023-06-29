Uptown Maumee Music Fest And Fireworks Display To Highlight Two-Day Independence Day Celebration

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — For years, the Maumee Uptown Business Association (MUBA) has held a family picnic for residents looking to enjoy family fun prior to the fireworks display over the Maumee River in celebration of Independence Day.

This year, the city has decided to add even more festivities to the event, and TARTA will offer rides from the Lucas County Recreation Center to the uptown center of all the fun.

The new Uptown Maumee Music Fest joins this year’s lineup of activities and will include several local and national acts.

A stage will be set up on Conant Street in front of the city building on Sunday, July 2 and Monday, July 3 for audiences to enjoy free, live music.

On Sunday, beginning at 3:00 p.m., attendees will have the opportunity to listen to Steve Kennedy perform, followed by The New Fashioned at 4:30 p.m., Matt Waters and The Recipe at 6:30 p.m. and Distant Cousinz at 8:30 p.m.

The music will return on Monday with Caswell and Company at 2:00 p.m., Ice Cream Militia at 3:30 p.m., The Nylon Two’s at 5:00 p.m., Public Water Supply at 6:30 p.m. and Smilo and The Ghost at 8:00 p.m. The music is expected to end at 9:30 p.m., so festival participants can prepare for the fireworks.

According to Erin Hyndman, who has been helping the city secure the musical acts, the event is designed to showcase the uptown Maumee area while providing a fun and safe event for residents to enjoy.

“Maumee is a very music-oriented community, so this just makes sense that it’s happening here,” Hyndman said. “I don’t think there’s too many cities like this where you can always find live music and so many supporters.”

The Maumee Indoor Theater will also have free admission to four family-friendly movies running throughout the day on Sunday.

Beginning at 1:00 p.m., families can attend a free screening of Encanto, which is sponsored by Josh Harris with Serenity Realty. The Panther Pride Foundation will sponsor The Super Mario Bros. Movie at 3:15 p.m., Captain America: The First Avenger at 5:15 p.m. and Star Wars: The Force Awakens at 7:45 p.m.

The movie theater’s concessions will also be available to purchase to go from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m., and bulk orders of popcorn can be placed with the theater 24 hours in advance for $30.00. Each order serves approximately 40 people.

The MUBA family picnic will still be held on Monday, July 3, prior to the fireworks for families to enjoy several activities in the uptown area.

“We’re going to have some great entertainment this year. We’re going to have Rita the Balloon Lady and Pattrick the Magician. We will also have wandering entertainers from GLOvation. The Maumee Community Band will be playing at 6:00 p.m.,” said MUBA president Jason Mendelsohn.

The decision to expand upon the festivities is a good one, Mendelsohn added.

“We’re happy to see our event grow. We’re happy to partner with the city to showcase the changes to uptown Maumee, to bring in a bunch of people to have a great time and to celebrate our community,” Mendelsohn said.

In order to expand upon the options usually offered by the MUBA family picnic, Mendelsohn said the MUBA event coordinators have worked hard to help locate a variety of food trucks for the festivities.

Participating in the event will be Cruising Cuisine, Bistro Burger, The Loaded Chicken, Snowie Summers, Deet’s BBQ, Falafel King, Jacky’s Ice Cream, Frankly’s, PM Frosted Fantasies, Queso Kitchen, Dog Waggin, Kayala, Gary’s Kettle Corn and The Leaf and Seed.

“We have a great lineup of food trucks,” Mendelsohn noted. “We’ll have food trucks in two locations.”

Food trucks will be located in the 100 block of West Dudley Street on Sunday around 2:00 p.m. and in the 100 block of East Wayne Street and 100 block of West Dudley Street again around 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Pop trucks will also be located with the food trucks on both days.

Additionally, a beer truck will be stationed on West Dudley Street starting around 2:00 p.m. on Monday.

“You’ll have options to get beers for the DORA at all the uptown bars: The Village Idiot, Dale’s, Buster’s and the Elks, as well as the Maumee Uptown Business Association beer truck,” Mendelsohn said.

The normal DORA (Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area) boundaries will still apply for the event, meaning attendees cannot bring their DORA containers onto the Fort Meigs Memorial Bridge, which will be open to pedestrian foot traffic to watch the fireworks in the evening.

Rather than using the bridge this year to launch the fireworks, the cities of Maumee and Perrysburg, which cohost the display, have opted to move the launch area to Orleans Park. Fireworks are set to begin on Monday, July 3 at 10:00 p.m.

Attendees will have several locations from which to choose for viewing the fireworks, including the bridge and various areas around uptown Maumee and along the Towpath Trail.

There will be added support in the area to accommodate the influx of pedestrians who will be attending the music festival, the family picnic and the fireworks.

Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow and Fire Chief Brandon Loboschefski have worked together on safety measures for the event, too.

“We have done a lot of thinking about the safety protocols for (the music festival),” Sprow said.

According to Hyndman, several efforts have been made to ensure the safety of the attendees during the event.

The festival and other activities will require roads to be shut down, beginning with Conant Street in the morning on Sunday.

On Sunday, Conant Street will be closed between John Street and Wayne Street. The 100 block of West Dudley Street will also be closed to accommodate the food trucks.

On Monday, the closure on Conant Street will extend from John Street to Broadway Street. In the evening, the bridge will also be closed to vehicle traffic at approximately 6:00 p.m. in order to allow pedestrians to view the fireworks.

The 100 blocks of East and West Dudley, Wayne and Broadway streets will also be closed for the festivities.

“The way the roads are shut down is really thinking of the pedestrians and making sure the event is both safe and fun for everyone,” Hyndman explained.

Portable bathrooms will be located throughout the area and can be found on the maps provided by the city and the ultimateuptown.com website.

Additionally, to help mitigate the number of cars in the uptown area, TARTA will be running a shuttle from the Lucas County Recreation Center at 2901 Key St. in Maumee to the corner of East John and Conant streets.

TARTA will run from 2:00 to 11:00 p.m. on Sunday and from 1:00 to 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

The cost is $1.50 per ride or $3.00 for a day pass.

Further information on the events can be found on the ultimateuptown.com website and the city of Maumee’s Facebook page.