Uptown Fondue + Wine Bar Provides Unique Dining Experience

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Sitting at the corner of Conant and East John streets, the Uptown Fondue + Wine Bar has converted a former bank building at the site into an upscale eatery created by owners Shawn and Megan McClellan.

It was a dream realized in collaboration with the city, which allowed the couple to sign a 15-year lease and provide a unique experience for residents.

“We knew we wanted to open something, so we had been looking. We live right up the street, and we were out walking our dog and saw this was empty and thought, ‘I wonder what they’re doing with this?’ so we just called and asked,” Megan said.

Once the two were in contact with Maumee city administrator Dr. Patrick Burtch to discuss the empty building, things took shape quickly, Shawn said. They began making plans for the future restaurant and what changes to make to the current space.

The building, which was already there, was owned by the city and was part of the uptown Mamee revitalization project, so the city worked closely with a contractor and the McClellans to determine how both the interior and exterior would look.

According to Maumee Mayor Jim MacDonald, city council had been approached several years ago about the prospect of purchasing the building and felt it was a good way to work with uptown businesses and create a welcoming atmosphere for residents and visitors.

“We all know how important small businesses are. They really drive our economy; they drive our country. It really affects our everyday life, our quality of life,” MacDonald said.

Once the work began inside and outside the building, Shawn and Megan started to hatch out the plans for the business, including the menu.

“We wanted to be more known for really good wine and classic cocktails,” Shawn said. “Our inspiration came from Geja’s in Chicago. It has that smaller, more intimate feel. That’s where our inspiration came from.”

At the tables, guests can choose what courses they would like: cheese, salad, an entrée and chocolate.

“We teetered back and forth on whether to do that at all. We definitely considered having it all just as one whole experience and pricing it accordingly, but I definitely think there’s a time and place where you just want to eat some cheese and chocolate,” Megan said.

For first-time visitors, however, they strongly encourage everyone to try the full experience, Shawn said.

“The whole experience is about sitting here for two hours, having a conversation, not picking up your phone,” he said. “It’s just fun.”

For those who haven’t seen their menu yet, the McClellans like to remind them that it is a full meal, with several different entrées to select from.

The seafood, Megan noted, is her favorite thing on the menu, while Shawn is partial to the duck and any of the desserts.

As owners of Levi & Lilac’s, the two already had connections with a purveyor for their burgers and quickly expanded that relationship to find what they think is the best-quality meats in the area.

For guests who might want to experience the uptown space, but without multiple courses, the restaurant also offers a separate bar and patio menu with a variety of high-quality items, the McClellans said.

The patio space and bar were a true focal point when planning out the restaurant, Shawn said. They chose the bar as their centerpiece and garage doors to transition between the indoor and outdoor spaces.

The large windows and vaulted ceilings help create the upscale but still intimate dining experience they wanted to bring to uptown, Megan said, which their customers seem to appreciate.

Having held a soft launch in April, the business is now fully open to customers and the occasion was celebrated with a Maumee Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 25.

“It’s a little hard to believe that not too long ago, this was a bank, and now it is a thriving, amazing restaurant experience that is truly going to add to the ambiance of uptown Maumee,” said Maumee Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristin Meyer.

In order to create the thriving business, Shawn said several groups were vital in helping the McClellans get to this point.

City workers have been helpful in creating the uptown space and the restaurant’s employees have made it possible to smoothly open.

Family and friends, he added, have been on call to help at home and at the business whenever needed.

Now that they’ve had the help of so many people around the community, they’re looking forward to thanking them and seeing them all at their newest uptown business.

Uptown Fondue + Wine Bar is located at 422 Conant St. in Maumee. The restaurant is open on Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4:00 to 9:00 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged and can be made by calling (567) 402-0160. Children under the age of 12 are not permitted due to safety concerns. More information on the restaurant can be found at uptownfondueandwinebar.com.