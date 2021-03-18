Uptown Businesses Will Host Weeklong Easter Egg Hunt

For one full week, children up to age 12 can take part in an Easter egg hunt in uptown Maumee. The event takes place from Sunday, March 28 through Saturday, April 3 and some of the eggs can be redeemed for a special grand prize gift basket. Pictured is Lucas Genet visiting the Easter bunny in 2019. MIRROR PHOTO BY NANCY GAGNET

The Easter Bunny is coming to uptown Maumee but instead of visiting with kids, the furry friend is leaving Easter eggs all around uptown Maumee for children to find.

The Maumee Uptown Business Association, MUBA, will host a revised version of the traditional Easter “Egg” Stravaganza this year.

For one full week, from Sunday, March 28 through Saturday, April 3, children up to age 12 can look for colorful Easter eggs filled with treats. 

Over 1,000 eggs will be scattered around uptown Maumee throughout the week, and some of the eggs contain a special grand prize ticket for a gift basket, which can be redeemed at one of several local participating businesses.

“We really wanted the kids to enjoy Easter and the activites that surround it,” said MUBA coordinator JoAnna Nofziger. “This is a great way to bring back our annual event with a COVID-friendly, fun twist.”

The list of participating businesses and organizations taking part in this year’s event include: the Maumee Branch Library, Lucas Soil and Water Conservation District, Edward Jones, Dibling Floor Coverings, Maumee Indoor Theater, Maumee Chamber of Commerce, Red Wing Shoes, Sunshine Studios, Brew House Coffee and Bake Shop, Small Box Music, Georgette’s Grounds and Gifts, Deet’s BBQ, LaFiesta and Clara J’s Tea Shop.

Children up to age 12 are eligible to participate.

The weeklong Easter egg hunt in uptown Maumee runs from Sunday, March 28 through Saturday, April 3.

