Unofficial Election Results Show New Candidates Elected To Maumee City Council

Maumee residents voted for change in the November 2021 Maumee City Council election as four new candidates are elected to office while the only incumbent on the five-person ballot fell short of the votes needed to retain her seat.

Lucas County Board of Elections unofficial results show Jon Fiscus, Josh Harris, Philip Leinbach and Margo Puffenberger will fill the four open seats on Maumee City Council. Incumbent Republican council member Tracey Elmore, who was running for a second full term after being appointed, then elected to a first term in office, came up short.

Jon Fiscus, who ran as an Independent, was the top vote getter with 1,929 votes or 24.71 percent. Harris, also an Independent, was the second highest vote getter with 1,506 votes or 19.30 percent. Leinbach, a Republican, was the third-place vote getter receiving 1,469 votes or 18.82 percent, and 10 votes behind him was Puffenberger, an endorsed Democrat, who received 1,459 votes or 18.69 percent.

With 1,442 votes, or 18.48 percent, Elmore came in fifth and lost her bid for a second full term, falling 17 votes behind fourth-place finisher Puffenberger.

Three candidates ran unopposed for three open seats on Maumee School Board. Incumbent Stephanie Piechowiak, who was elected to her fifth term on the board received 1,821 votes of 33.83 percent, new candidate Matt Bush received 1,792 votes or 33.29 percent, and incumbent Janet Wolff, who was elected to her tenth term, received 1,770 votes or 32.88 percent.

Absentee and provisional ballots still need to be counted, which will change the final numbers. In the State of Ohio, the Lucas County Board of Elections must certify the election by Tuesday, November 23.