Union Elementary School Marks 150th Anniversary With Open House And Public Tours On August 14

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Union Elementary, the historic building perched above the Maumee River, marks a 150-year milestone this year.

To help celebrate the momentous occasion, an open house with family activities will at take place this Saturday during the annual Maumee Summer Fair.

Maumee City Schools federal programs and communications administrator Nancy Sayre said that the building holds an important place in the community, so it made sense to open it to the public during the Summer Fair.

“Union School’s sesquicentennial is a significant milestone for Maumee City Schools, and truly the entire Maumee community. To commemorate 150 years, we are inviting everyone to join us for self-guided tours, birthday cake, and other family-friendly activities,” she said.

When it first opened in 1870, Union School served children in first through 12th grades. Reaching a height of three stories with six large classrooms, the school cost $40,000 to construct and was considered a “modern building” at the time.

The building itself has experienced a series of transformations over the past century. By the early 1920s, an east and west wing were added to accommodate growing enrollment. Then, in 1937, the large cupola atop the building was deemed unsafe and removed. In 1952, the building’s third floor fell into disrepair and was removed.

As the community grew, so did the number of students in the district, prompting the addition of new school buildings. In 1939, a building was added to house 600 high school students in what is now Gateway Middle School. Then, in 1961, the current Maumee High School was constructed. Fairfield and Fort Miami elementary buildings were also constructed over time to serve the growing number of families living in the Maumee school district.

Through the years, changes in enrollment have led to changes in the school buildings. In 2011, a redistricting proposal called for the closure of Union School. Today, the school serves preschool children from Maumee and Perrysburg through the Educational Service Center of Lake Erie West.

Jackie Siebold, president of the Wayne Trail Parent, Teacher and Principal (PTP) group is helping organize games during the open house. She and her siblings attended Union School in the 1960s and 1970s.

“We went there back when it was a treat to clean the erasers and it was an honor to be asked to go to the office and run the ditto machine to make the worksheets,” she said. “It was fun, and the fact that I am still in contact with people I went to school with way back then is great – it’s just a great community.”

Siebold’s children also attended Union, and her son was a member of the last fifth-grade class to attend Union before it closed.

As president of the PTP, Siebold helps to coordinate and facilitate fundraising activities for the school to support trips to fifth-grade camp and staff appreciation activities. She is helping coordinate an old-fashioned cake walk event at Union School’s open house. Similar to musical chairs, participants walk in a circle for a chance to win a cake or baked good. The game will run throughout the day and all ages are eligible to play. A $1.00 donation is requested to participate.

“Hopefully, this will help educate the community about what we do for the students and staff, and maybe even recruit some volunteers to help our school committees,” she said.

In addition to the old-fashioned cake walk, costumed docents from the Wolcott Heritage Center’s 1850 schoolhouse will be at the open house conducting tours. The docents will also showcase old-fashioned games, chalkboards and reproduction McGuffey Readers written in the 1830s.

Historical photos of Union School will also be on display.

•

The Union Elementary School open house will take place on Saturday, August 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For information, please visit https://www.maumeesummerfair.com/activities.