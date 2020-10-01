Under One Roof Food Pantry Provides Food, Other Items To Those In Need

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — The Meijer Simply Give program has selected Under One Roof Food Pantry for its fall campaign.

That means that while shopping at Meijer on Conant Street in Maumee, anyone may purchase a $10.00 Simply Give card located near any checkout lane, and the money will support the Under One Roof Food Pantry.

The campaign runs through Saturday, October 24.

“It’s so nice to get that kind of community support. Meijer has been wonderful,” said food pantry volunteer Jane Music. “It’s an easy way to give to the food bank,” she said. “We use funds from those cash donations to buy perishable food items like meat, dairy, fresh produce and eggs.”

Nonperishable items are donated from partnering churches, various organizations, individuals and Seagate Food Bank. Fresh vegetables also come from the church’s garden, Music said.

“But that is winding down,” she added.

The pantry currently serves an average of approximately 173 individuals every month, which is slightly higher than previous years. The clientele varies, depending on the situations people are facing, but the COVID pandemic has led to an increase in demand, Music said.

Food and other personal hygiene items are distributed based on income, with a protocol that follows federal government guidelines. Those in need are instructed to call the center and their application information is taken over the phone. Once verification is established, appointments are set for individuals to come and get their food and other items.

“We need help identifying people who need our service. Anybody can refer someone to our food bank,” Music said. “We do have some large families that come and we are being more generous with our food because of COVID. Schools do a lot, but we know some children who get free and reduced lunches were not getting it when they were home because of the pandemic.”

The pantry is in need of personal hygiene items such as toothpaste, laundry soap, deodorant and toilet paper as well as pasta and other nonperishable items. Those items may be dropped off at the food bank – either left near the door or on a table across from the door.

Emergency funds are also available for individuals experiencing utility disconnection notices.

Under One Roof Food Pantry is run by a volunteer staff, and an advisory board oversees the pantry. The board consists of representatives from partnering agencies, which include Calvary Church; Cass Road Baptist Church; First Church of Christ, Scientist; Faith Community United Church of Christ; First Presbyterian Church; St. Joseph’s Catholic Church; the St. Luke’s (Hospital) Foundation and St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Under One Roof Food Pantry is located at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Maumee, at 310 Elizabeth St. Please enter the church parking lot off East Dudley.

To make an appointment with the food pantry, please call (419) 794-0111.