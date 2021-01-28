Ultra Car Wash In Perrysburg Marks Sweet 16th Anniversary

Ultra Car Wash in Perrysburg is celebrating its sweet 16-year anniversary on Thursday, January 28. Owners Mike and Kristen Mori, of Perrysburg, set the standard 16 years ago, providing excellent service at affordable prices.

Each vehicle is thoroughly prepped before the wash cycle begins and special equipment targets the tops and sides of each vehicle while an Ultra Wheel machine scrubs the tires, rims and hubcaps. In addition, an extra-wide, low-profile conveyor system can accommodate even the largest vehicles, including those with tires up to 13 inches wide.

“Most car washes these days are turning up the conveyor speed and pushing an ‘express’ type of experience,” Mike said. “We use both touchless and soft-cloth technology and run slower with warmer water to give you a cleaner car. The extra length of the car wash also provides a longer floor space between the wash and dry phases, allowing excess water to run off before nine high-powered dryers finish the job.”

Shawn Koenig has served as general manager since the business opened, something in which Mike and Kristen take great pride.

“Having the same manager for 16 years says a lot about our car wash. We have gone through the Great Recession, steep increases in water costs and now the COVID-19 virus, without cutting back on the quality of our product,” Mike said.

“Because of the virus and the mandate to be contactless, we installed an automatic pay kiosk,” he added. “We care about the safety our customers. While there is a learning curve associated with this for our customers, most understand it is a necessary step in our evolution. It did allow us to offer an unlimited wash system that operates by allowing the customer a completely contactless experience and they don’t even have to stop and use the kiosk. That innovation has really taken off and our customers love it.”

In recent years, the car wash business has seen some very large car wash companies enter the local market. Mike stated that Ultra Car Wash is the only single-location mom-and-pop tunnel car wash left in the area and is also committed to the local community through continued support of several organizations, including the American Red Cross, the Perrysburg Rotary, the Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce, local athletic teams and more.

“I am very grateful to all of our customers who so steadfastly supported us through the pandemic this year. It means so much to us when we see the positive Facebook reviews as well as the comments from those who stop and talk to us directly,” Mike said.

Ultra Car Wash is located at 12795 Eckel Junction Rd., Perrysburg. Operating hours are Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Washes start at $8.00 and go up to $19.00 for “The Works.” Super strong vacuums are available on-site.

For more information, visit ultracarwash.com or follow the business on Facebook.