Two Maumee Police Officers Advance To Rank Of Sergeant

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Two Maumee police officers were promoted to the position of sergeant in the Maumee Police Division.

Officer Greg Westrick and officer Andrew King received their new badges at the August 2 Maumee City Council meeting, where their appointments were unanimously approved by council.

Westrick is a 23-year veteran in the department. He graduated from The University of Toledo and served as a United States Army Ranger.

He has received numerous commendations from citizens for his professionalism and assistance and he was named Officer of the Year in 2008.

He is a member of the special response unit and is a field training officer. He has served as a photographer, firearms instructor, background investigator and property room officer. He also designed the police division’s first web page.

He has completed 700 training sessions, averaging 30 per year.

King is an eight-year veteran of the division. He graduated from Maumee High School and Bowling Green State University.

He is a first aid instructor, a firearms instructor, a scenario-based training instructor, a background investigator, a field training officer and he is part of the special response unit.

King has also received numerous awards and letters of commendation from supervisors. He has taken part in 168 training session, or an average of 21 per year.

Maumee Mayor Richard Carr said that the Maumee community appreciates the difficult job police sergeants are tasked to do.

“As sergeants, you are responsible for training the new officers, overseeing them not only during the training period but also beyond, and we have great expectations for the job you do. We also have great confidence that you will do the job, and we want you to know that we will support you,” Carr said.