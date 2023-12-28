Two Generals Commit To Play Football For BGSU

Dillon Robinson and Winn Sharp are trading in their blue and white for orange and brown.

On December 20, the Anthony Wayne seniors signed letters of commitment to play football for Bowling Green State University.

Robinson, a 6-foot-3-inch, 275-pound left tackle for the Generals, plans to major in business and work to advance his football career beyond college, he said.

Under head coach Anderson Brungard, Robinson played on the offensive line, helping AW earn the NLL championship in 2023 and a runner-up finish in 2022 – for a record of 20-5 over two years. Robinson earned first-team All-NLL, all-district, All-Toledo Blade and All-Ohio honors. He was also named the NLL’s District Lineman of the Year.

As a lineman, Robinson had a 90-percent blocking rating and 61 pancake blocks in 2022 and a 95-percent blocking rating and 52 pancake blocks in 2023.

In addition to football, Robinson played basketball from fifth grade through his sophomore year and ran track his junior year. He enjoys working out in the gym to build strength and improve footwork.

He is the son of Hollie and Matthew Robinson and has three brothers, Breydan and Peyton Robinson and Bryce Gankosky.

Sharp, a 6-5, 195-pound wide receiver and defensive back, was a team captain.

During his senior year, Sharp caught 34 passes for 702 yards and 10 touchdowns. He helped lead AW to the NLL championships in 2021 and 2023, as well as a runner-up finish in 2022.

Sharp also lettered in track and basketball. With football, he has supported the Anthony Wayne Spirit of Giving, a nonprofit that supports families dealing with extreme medical expenses.

As he enters BGSU, Sharp said he plans to major in business with the goal of launching his own business with his significant other.

The son of Tricia and Jeff Sharp, he has an older sister, Jensen, and older brother, Kale.