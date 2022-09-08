TRI Travel Agency Closes Doors After More Than 40 Years

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Travel Resources International, known as TRI, has been an uptown Maumee staple for more than 40 years and its employees will now be servicing clients from Central Travel.

After being incorporated in 1979, TRI assisted with corporate and leisure travel across the world.

Denise Frost joined the company in 1981 and later went on to become the owner/president. Now, she and Jean Lamphier will move to Central Travel’s Heatherdowns location to serve their clients as travel consultants.

Frost started in sales and marketing to corporate accounts and was then mentored by the other travel agents at TRI to expand her position. Lamphier joined the company in 2002 and has worked in the industry for more than 40 since attending travel school.

“Over the years, we’ve basically done 50/50 – half leisure, half corporate – even though it started out more corporate and now, ending, we’re probably more corporate because of COVID,” Frost said.

The two will continue their services at Central Travel and are experienced in all facets of the industry.

“We’re full-service, so we do air, hotels and cars,” Frost explained. “Our corporate also does incentive meetings, so we reserve everything from the transfers, the flights, the meals, the rooms, the meeting space. Over the years, we’ve also done several trips for seniors.”

They organize itineraries before a trip and then are available to help if changes must be made due to weather or personal reasons during the trip. The two will also work with clients to extend trips or rearrange flights whenever needed.

The industry has changed over the decades and because of COVID-19, but it’s been a great way to interact with members of the community, Frost said, adding that she is grateful for all of the people she and her coworkers have met.

“Thank you to the community and the neighborhood,” Frost offered.

The two said they will miss the quiet atmosphere and the friends they have made uptown, but they are excited to continue their work with Central Travel and assist new and old clients – including some of the clients they have worked with for several decades, such as Steve Taylor Sr. of Taylor Automotive and Spartan Chemical, Frost said, expressing gratitude for each of them.

Frost and Lamphier can now be reached at Central Travel’s corporate headquarters at 4540 Heatherdowns Blvd. in Toledo and by phone at (419) 893-5563 or (419) 893-4114.