Transcend By Heide Retail Shop Opens In Downtown Perrysburg

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — With a ceremonial clipping of the scissors, Heide Allan cut a lei of flowers strung across the entryway of her new storefront in downtown Perrysburg.

The occasion on May 8 marked the opening of a new retail shop, Transcend by Heide, featuring a full line of personal care products based on family recipes from the Hawaiian Islands.

“It’s an amazing moment that I am opening a business that I was dreaming of,” she said.

The opening culminates a challenging year caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced Allan to make changes to Lava Wellness Spa, which she opened in 2016. Originally housed on Chesterfield Lane in Maumee, the spa featured retail products, treatment services such as massage therapy and facials, and special healing and wellness rooms. The Maumee location’s wellness rooms and spa treatments will remain open for private groups and personal appointments only, while the retail portion of the business has moved to Perrysburg.

“As a small-business owner, we got hit hard by COVID, but I am not going to give up,” she said. “I’m going to work harder to do what I need to do and I am really excited about this opportunity.”

The Perrysburg shop is filled with the full line of products that Allan makes by hand using natural ingredients. There are body lotions and creams, anti-aging products, firming scrubs, soaps, sunscreen, bug spray, pain relief aids and pet products. Plenty of bath products and body wash, hair products, scented candles and essential oils are also offered as part of a wide assortment of items made for enhanced wellness. There are also special gift sets and purchase incentives, such as buy-one-get-one-free offers.

Allan is a licensed massage therapist in Ohio and Hawaii. Born in Hawaii, Allan left the islands in 2011 and moved to Perrysburg. She has more than 20 years of experience in massage therapy and seven years of experience selling her personal care products.

The Perrysburg retail shop was buzzing with activity on opening day, as a loyal following of customers eagerly lined up to purchase her unique, one-of-a-kind products. Allan is grateful to those who supported her throughout the difficult past year and is excited to begin the next chapter of the business in Perrysburg.

“I love the farmers’ market, the atmosphere and the community, so this is really like a dream come true,” she said. “There are no words to explain how excited I am.”

The new retail location is housed at 210 Louisiana Ave. in downtown Perrys-burg between Body and Sol and Re/Max.

Hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For more information, please call (419) 345-9789.