Tommy Gast Finishes Fourth At NLL Wrestling Meet

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Tommy Gast earned a fourth-place finish at the Northern Lakes League wrestling tournament last weekend at Northview.

Gast was the only Panthers wrestler to place as the team finished eighth in the league standings.

In the first round of the 120-pound weight class, Gast beat Raymond Garcia of Northview with a pin just 34 seconds into the match. Gast then lost by pin to eventual champion Ryan Avalos of Perrysburg in the second round.

In his first match in the consolation bracket, Gast beat Southview’s Riley Smith with a pin at 2:59.

Napoleon’s Roman Cordoba beat Gast in the third-place match.

Liam Murphy of Maumee went 1-2 at the 190 class. He beat Blake Reed of Anthony Wayne with a pin at 1:46 in the first round.

Murphy then lost to eventual champ Nick Hartzell of Perrysburg in the second round and third-place finisher Antonio Maye of Springfield in the consolation bracket.

The Panthers’ Jack Lake won a match in the consolation bracket at 165, pinning Southview’s Kevin Brandon in 3:49.