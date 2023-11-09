Toledo Helps Ukraine To Host Documentary At Maumee Indoor Theater

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Area residents will have the chance to see 20 Days in Mariupol on Saturday, November 11, before it makes its way to television.

The award-winning film was created by an Associated Press team of Ukrainian journalists trapped in Mariupol at the beginning of the 2022 invasion by Russian forces.

“It’s a remarkable film by Pulitzer Prize-winning Ukrainian journalist Mstyslav Chernov,” said Toledo Helps Ukraine co-founder Alona Matchenko. “We are honored to host such a masterpiece in our area with the help of PBS and Frontline.”

Several screenings have been held around the world, so it took considerable effort to bring the film to the Maumee Indoor Theater, Matchenko said.

The effort was worth it, though, to allow more people the opportunity to see the film and understand more about the experiences of those residing in Mariupol, she added.

Toledo Helps Ukraine (THU), which is a nonprofit organization, aims to provide support for families relocating from Ukraine to the Toledo area.

Several of those families will be in attendance during the screening.

“What makes it special for our area is we will have the chance to talk with those who came from the war,” Matchenko said.

Doors to the event will open at 6:00 p.m., with drinks and appetizers available along with a silent auction during the first hour. Artwork from several local artists will also be on display and available for purchase, with many donating the proceeds to THU.

At 7:00 p.m., Matchenko will introduce the film and discuss the mission of her organization.

“People will have the chance to see a video from our on-the-ground volunteer, who will share what exactly he is doing on the ground to help those who remain,” Matchenko said.

Following the presentation, attendees will watch 20 Days in Mariupol.

“It is a remarkable documentary that will be seen for generations, I believe,” Matchenko said.

After the film, a Q&A session with the families helped by THU will take place.

The event is not a fundraiser for THU, Matchenko said, but rather an opportunity to raise awareness of the ongoing struggles of Ukrainians and highlight the work of the journalists who documented the beginning of the invasion.

Tickets for the event are $15.00 per person for general admission or $17.00 for VIP admission, which includes seats closer to the stage.

“Tickets can be purchased on the Maumee Indoor Theater’s website, maumeeindoor.com, or our website at 4UA.org,” Matchenko said.

Tickets will also be sold at the door.

Matchenko credited the community for its steadfast, continued support for each endeavor of THU.

“First and foremost, our biggest supporters are our community. We have more than 2,000 people in our Facebook group who are willing to take up any task we would ever request,” Matchenko said.

Additionally, several people, including Hope Luther, Julianne Jardine, Jim Trumm and Rick Rothman have volunteered their efforts with the organization.

“We are very thankful for many local businesses who have sponsored the event and the cities of Maumee and Toledo for their support,” Matchenko said. “It means the world to us as a small organization to be picked up by the communities. I just wish I could thank everyone.”

More information on Toledo Helps Ukraine can be found at 4UA.org. Further information on the film can be found at 20daysinmariupol.com.

The Maumee Indoor Theater is located at 601 Conant St., Maumee.