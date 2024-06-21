Toledo Commercial Kitchen To Help Grow Local Food Businesses

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — What started as an innocuous conversation soon morphed into a business to help fill a gap for Northwest Ohio food producers.

Toledo Commercial Kitchen, started by brothers Jason and Jeff Mendelsohn, is a commissary kitchen on Marine Road in Toledo.

After realizing there weren’t many options for cottage bakers, food trucks and other expanding food businesses, the two wanted to open a location for those businesses that couldn’t afford the upfront costs of a much larger kitchen.

“Building a kitchen like this, there is a significant financial hurdle, and for a lot of people it’s out of reach, so we wanted to fill that gap,” Jason said.

Inside the kitchen, there are 10 prep tables, prep sinks, walk-in cooler and freezer storage, a commercial dishwasher, dry storage, refrigerated flex space, a 40-quart floor mixer, a convection electric oven and a full cook line with exhaust hood, including a gas range with eight burners, a gas range with four burners, a charbroiler and a 12-gallon electric steam kettle.

“It’s a big space, but we did that by design,” Jason said. “A lot of restaurants, when they design a kitchen, they want to maximize the space up front for more customers, so the kitchens are small and cramped. When we designed this place, we designed it with multiple food businesses in mind to make sure there’s enough space for multiple entities to work here at once.”

Walking behind the kitchen, clients will find themselves in the large dishwashing space and a dry storage area. In the back of the building is a warehouse with storage for food trucks and 10-foot bay doors for deliveries.

A lot of thought went into the layout of the space, the brothers said. They wanted to make sure it would meet the needs of a variety of food-related businesses and help them grow.

“We really want to help food businesses succeed. They’re not just getting a kitchen space, they’re getting a team behind them to help them, push them,” Jeff said. “If we can help them grow and become a better business, that means we’re going to become better.”

The two care about growing their community as they live and work in Northwest Ohio and want to see their fellow residents succeed, too.

When expanding a business, many people run into issues with licensing and regulations. Those who wish to use the Toledo Commercial Kitchen will need their business license and liability insurance. Depending on the business, ServSafe food certifications among other requirements will be necessary, but the brothers are hoping to help people better understand all the additional requirements.

“We can help them navigate regulatory compliance,” Jason said. “There’s a lot of different entities that they have to deal with, especially for food trucks. The health department, fire department, local municipalities and each one is going to have different rules and regulations.”

The duo work well together, Jason said, as their complementary skills have allowed them to help physically build the business and help other businesses expand on what they think is possible.

“We can help with tech issues, like payment processing and websites, and we can do business consulting,” Jeff said.

More information on Toledo Commercial Kitchen, including an application for the space, can be found online at toledocommercialkitchen.com. The kitchen is located at 3647 Marine Rd. in Toledo.