Tigers Complete Perfect Season With MLL Coach-Pitch Title

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — The Tigers completed a perfect season with a 16-5 win over the Reds in the championship game last week in the Coach-Pitch Division of the Maumee Little League.

The Tigers, coached by Matt Snyder, went 15-0 during the regular season and won both games in the tournament, including a 15-2 victory over the Braves in the semifinal.

“The kids really evolved to really good baseball players since we started practices in April,” Snyder said. “They hustled, worked very hard on hitting and learning situational defense. I was really proud of each of my players’ hard work and effort and most importantly the growth in understanding the game.”

In two tournament games, the Tigers went a combined 45-of-56 at the plate for a .803 batting average. Blake Youseff, Eli Snyder, Logan Kolasinski, Mace Short and William Uecker all were perfect at the plate.

Out of those 56 plate appearances, the Tigers only struck out once.

“We had a lot of fun and learned a lot about how to play the game,” Snyder said. “I look forward to my players’ baseball futures.”