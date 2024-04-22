Three “Kid Mayors” Are Recognized At Maumee City Council Meeting

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — History was made on Monday night as four Maumee mayors presided over the Maumee City Council meeting before an audience of nearly two dozen residents.

Of course, there was Mayor Jim MacDonald in his usual center seat, but he was quickly joined by three local third-grade students who had spent the entire day enjoying a unique firsthand learning experience under the guidance of Maumee’s various governmental officials as part of the city’s “Kid Mayor for the Day” program.

Mayor MacDonald introduced the three students – Calihan Byers of Fort Miami Elementary School, Sadie Mallin of St. Joseph Catholic School and Natalie Lewis of Fairfield Elementary School – and the trio led the assembled audience in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance to open the council meeting.

Later in the meeting, MacDonald invited the children to read the winning essays that had earned each of them their special honorary title as “Kid Mayor for the Day.” The mayor then presented each of the children with a special proclamation commemorating their participation in the program as their parents proudly looked on.

It was the end of a long day for the three students, who had earlier visited the Maumee Municipal Court, the mayor’s office, the fire station, the police station and the Maumee water tower, enjoying VIP treatment from Maumee city officials along the way.

To read more, please subscribe:

Subscribe To The Mirror