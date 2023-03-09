Thousands Raise Money For Project iAm’s Annual Acoustics For Autism

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Thousands turned out under clear skies for the 16th annual Acoustics for Autism in uptown Maumee to benefit Project iAm families on Sunday, March 5.

Scott Hayes, the director of financing for Project iAm, credited the volunteers for working around the weather in the days leading up to the event, with tents from Meredith’s Party Rental being taken down in the middle of the night before quickly being reassembled in the morning.

“Every year, we get a little better at pulling it off. We’ve got people that have grown into leads and are able to handle their areas,” Hayes said.

Between volunteers in merchandise, logistics, beverages, kids’ activities and more, the volunteers were able to handle what looked to be a record-breaking crowd this year.

Hayes, along with several volunteers, noted the crowd size seemed to be larger than normal early in the day.

“There were just more people on Wayne and Dudley and Conant,” Hayes said. “We expanded the tent and it was full halfway through the set of the first band at about 12:20, all the way until 10:00 last night when we closed the tent,” Hayes said on Monday.

By afternoon, parking in uptown Maumee was hard to come by, but the event leaders organized shuttles from outside the area to mitigate the cars lining the streets and allow even more attendees.

“It’s a chaotic day, but it’s so worth it when you see what it does for the community,” said volunteer Christina Blake.

According to volunteer Victoria Dugger, the crowd size was impressive and it meant more people were able to help Project iAm families, which she said is something she’s happy to be a part of.

“I think it takes a whole lot of people to make something good happen, but once you come together, you do a whole lot of good and I’m just so happy to be a part of that avalanche for good,” Dugger said.

With all of the good that volunteers and attendees are doing, more families will be able to afford the resources they need related to autism spectrum disorder and access care that may not be covered by insurance.

“We really appreciate the people who are able to help,” Hayes said.

While the silent auction, 50/50 raffle and beer sales are still being calculated, there is one more way people can help raise the total.

“If you go to acousticsforautism.com, you can still donate,” Hayes said. “We find, in the days after, people see the coverage and they might not have been able to come, but they still want to help and they absolutely can.”

The organization has made it a goal each year to raise more than $100,000 and Hayes is hoping they will surpass that goal this year.

For more information on Acoustics for Autism and Project iAm, those interested can check out the organization on Facebook and on the website at acousticsforautism.com.

The event is held on the first Sunday of March every year and Hayes encourages everyone to mark their calendars.