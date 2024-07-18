The Welcome Home They Deserved: Honor Flight Takes Veterans To D.C.

BY AMY MANLEY | MIRROR REPORTER — On Tuesday, June 11, Flag City Honor Flight completed its 27th mission, this time taking 87 veterans to Washington, D.C.

Throughout breakfast, a briefing, the pledge, a prayer, the national anthem and boarding the plane, the veterans were repeatedly greeted with enthusiastic thanks for their service to begin their special day. A quiet group as a whole, the hangar still hummed with anticipation as they passed through security and stepped onto the sunshine of the tarmac and through the line of flag bearers from the West Unity Legion Riders.

Featured stops during the one-day trip included the National Mall, the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery and each service branch’s war memorial.

While the veterans visited Washington, D.C., volunteers from Flag City Honor Flight finished preparations for evening arrival in Toledo.

By early evening, hundreds of guests were on hand at the Grand Aire hangar at the Toledo Express Airport to welcome home veterans.

With many of Honor Flight’s current veterans being from the Vietnam era, the experience is a night-and-day difference from when they originally came home. While waiting for the veterans’ arrival, people mixed and mingled, excited to welcome loved ones home. Some of the spouses shared stories about their loved ones’ experiences. Snippets of conversations wafted through the hangar:

“I remember him saying they were told to take off their uniforms.”

“For years, he just wouldn’t talk about it.”

“He had friends that were just terrible to him.”

“Finally, the reception he deserved.”

Just listening made it easy to understand why this trip was so significant to so many veterans and their families.

As veterans entered the hangar, attendees cheered, hugged, waved and smiled in an overwhelming show of gratitude for each and every veteran, complete with patriotic music and “mail call” to end the day.

Flag City Honor Flight offers veterans a free daytrip to the nation’s capital to see the war memorials built in their honor.

Generous donations of money and time keep this organization and its mission strong. All donations are tax-deductible.

Guardians, who pay their own expenses, accompany the veterans.

For veteran applications, to sign up as a guardian or for more information on sponsorship or volunteering, visit www.flagcityhonorflight.org or call (419) 595-0935. Donations may be sent to Flag City Honor Flight, P.O. Box 885, Findlay, OH 45839.

There are two remaining FCHF flights this year: September 10 and November 12.