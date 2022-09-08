The Toledo Humane Society Opens New Family Pet Clinic

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Toledo Humane Society celebrated the grand opening of its Family Pet Clinic in East Toledo on August 20.

Members of the Maumee Chamber of Commerce were able to attend a ribbon-cutting and attendees were treated to a tour of the clinic, snacks, giveaways and a chance to meet the staff.

The clinic, which first opened in April at 825 E. Broadway St., serves family pets on the east side of Toledo.

It was originally owned by Dr. Donald Knepper. His East Toledo Animal Clinic provided important resources and care, but with the death of Dr. Knepper in 2020, area residents were left with a need for affordable veterinary care, so the Toledo Humane Society chose to purchase the building.

“We felt if we opened the clinic, that animals could receive proper veterinary care, which is commonly what we see issues of – medical neglect,” said development manager Abbey Hall. “It’s a way to bridge the gap between us and animals that have loving families that might otherwise have financial hardships.”

To update the building and prepare for East Toledo patients again, THS organized a capital campaign, held a gala dinner fundraiser and secured grants from PetSmart Charities and other large donors. These funds allowed the clinic to be remodeled and updated.

The clinic is still looking for support from the community to now continue to provide care at an affordable rate.

“The only way we can keep costs low is if people support us. We have a restricted medical fund for the clinic. It’s all on the website and it’s super-easy and convenient,” Hall said. “Every donation goes to a pool … where, when people come in and are in desperate need of help, we’re able to help them.”

Additionally, a food bank at the clinic is filled with hard and canned cat food, litter, dog food and treats for those who need to stop in for additional help.

“Animals provide a lot of mental health and emotional support for people of all ages and families, and financial barriers shouldn’t be a reason for individuals not to own pets,” Hall said. “There should be resources available when people fall on hard times, so those animals can stay in their homes.”

The clinic plans to expand support to surrounding communities, but for now is only accepting new clients from East Toledo.

Hall said the businesses and residents in the area have expressed gratitude for the clinic, and THS has received many thanks from its supporters.

Monetary donations can be made to the clinic by visiting the website at toledohumane.org/family-pet-clinic. Food donations can be made to the clinic at 835 E. Broadway St. in Toledo or by visiting the shelter at 827 Illinois Ave. in Maumee.

The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is closed from noon to 1:30 p.m. for lunch. New client forms can also be printed from the THS website.