The Mirror’s Summer Camp Guide

Imagination Station

Anything is possible in the mind of a child. Give them an empty paper towel roll and a hat and they’re a pirate. Watch as a dining room chair and a paper plate turn them into a racecar driver. These are the first sparks of something amazing; moments are the foundation of Imagination Station Summer Camps.

Each week, campers can dive into fun, one-of-a-kind experiences that will satisfy all curiosity cravings. Choose one of the nine one-week sessions (or multiple.) Explore some of the favorites like Super Splatter Science, Make Code Create, and Game On! This summer, Imagination Station is also introducing two new camps for kids ages 9-13.

• Project Storytime – Become an engineer and find solutions for your favorite storybook characters. It’s an amazing week of fantasy, reality and creativity.

• The Science of Magic – Become a magician and uncover the science behind magic tricks. Discover how objects disappear and fly through the air while performing astonishing feats.

Summer months can be hectic for parents. That’s why Imagination Station Summer Camps offer extended care. Campers can come early and stay late (8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.) to make drop-off and pickup a breeze.

Imagination Station Summer Camp: An Adventure of Discovery, An Experiment in Fun begins on Monday, June 5 and runs through August 5.

Register today by calling (419) 244-2674, ext. 250 or visit imaginationstationtoledo.org/summer-camp.

Imagination Station is located at 1 Discovery Way in downtown Toledo.

Maumee Valley Country Day School

Summer Time Camp at Maumee Valley Country Day School is a Northwest Ohio tradition that helps families keep children entertained and educated during the summer. The school offers eight weeks of programming, with half- and full-day camps available from Thursday, June 15 to Friday, July 28. Families are encouraged to mix and match the offerings to fit busy schedules.

Camps range from sports and food to STEM and theater. Whether your child is entering prekindergarten or 8th grade, there’s something to get excited about. Classes are small, divided by age, focused on particular interests and filled with individual attention. MVCDS is a mask-friendly campus.

Enroll today at mvcds .org/camps. For more information, contact Drew Williams, camp director, at summertime@mvcds.org or (419) 381-1313, ext. 175.

Maumee Valley Country Day School is located at 1715 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo.

Notre Dame Academy

Notre Dame Academy invites girls in grades K-12 to learn while having fun at summer camps. Set to begin in June at the school’s 3535 W. Sylvania Ave. location, a wide variety of camp opportunities are available.

Led by Notre Dame Academy faculty – with support from NDA students – campers will have the opportunity to pamper their pets, complete their “Safe Sitter” certification, learn self-defense, explore fun with food, experiment with calligraphy and henna, try their hand at theater and much more.

According to Summer Academy director Christ-iana Jefferson, “We work hard to provide a variety of summer camps, because ‘one size doesn’t fit all.’” Campers will feel fully supported and confident as they explore different interests while making new friends.

To learn more, please visit nda.org/explore/summer/.

Notre Dame Academy, a Catholic preparatory school for young women, educates in the tradition, vision and principles of the Sisters of Notre Dame, empowering students to be intellectually curious, passionately faith-filled and socially responsible servant leaders.

Scrap 4Art

This summer, Scrap 4Art is fortunate to have three different instructors for its summer camps.

Olivia Anderson is a graduate of Toledo School for the Arts and a recent grad of Ohio Wesleyan with a degree in studio art. Linda Shetzer is a retired elementary teacher and artist with a master of arts degree from The University of Toledo. Sarah Ritchey returns to facilitate an August camp.

The weekly themed camps will inspire young artists ages 6 to 12 to use recycled materials to create their masterpieces. Themes include: Just for Boys (a Minecraft experience), Just for Girls (jewelry-making and more), Plant Power (creations inspired by nature), Shark Week and Puppet Fun (which concludes with the campers putting on a show).

Detailed information and registration can be found at scrap4arttoledo.org

Scrap 4Art is located at 333 W. Wayne St., Maumee.

St. John’s Jesuit

The St. John’s Jesuit Summer Camp program runs throughout the summer months beginning the week of June 5.

Boys and girls entering grades 5-9 have a variety of athletic and enrichment camps from which to choose, including basketball, robotics, cooking, football, lacrosse, middle school millionaire, theater and more.

Summer camp registration and full details are available at sjjtoledo.org. St. John’s Jesuit High School is located at 5901 Airport Hwy., Toledo.

