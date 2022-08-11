The Maumee Senior Center Expands Activities

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Senior Center is preparing for several more events this year – with many on the calendar for September.

Fundraisers are a popular event on the MSC calendar, allowing the center to raise money for services while providing members with the chance to socialize.

“The profits go to provide meals, transportation, supportive services, fitness programs, everything that we offer to help make it so our services and programs are either free or at a nominal price for seniors,” said MSC executive director Malinda Ruble.

A pulled pork drive-thru dinner will raise funds for the center on Saturday, September 17 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., while supplies last.

This year, the dinner comes with a pulled pork sandwich, barbecue sauce, baked beans, homemade coleslaw and a cookie for $10.00, or double the meat for $13.00. The pork is smoked and slow-roasted for 16 hours, Ruble said.

New to the menu this year is smoked queso and chips for an additional $5.00. The queso is made with pork sausage, peppers and four different cheeses.

Fundraisers like the pulled pork drive-thru help the center provide additional resources like the health fair for free.

“The health fair is Friday, September 9,” said program coordinator Tiffany Peet. “It’s from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. It will be indoor and outdoor. It’s one of our annual events and it’s one of our largest events.”

This year, several organizations, including Pro-Medica Toledo Hospital Emergency and Urgent Care in Maumee and McLaren St. Luke’s will provide free health screenings, and other groups, like the Maumee fire and police departments, will also be in attendance.

“It will be a great time, lots of great resources,” Peet said. “It’s a great way for seniors to get face time with some of these people, ask questions.”

The entire health fair, including the resources and screenings, will be free.

Other free resources and activities MSC offers include the new Senior Monday With Maumee Senior Center, a partnership with the Waterville branch of the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system.

The center serves seniors in Maumee along with other areas, including Waterville, Whitehouse, Monclova and Neapolis. Even prior to the beginning of the pandemic, the center was focusing on how to reach seniors not in Maumee who might not want to make the drive or ride to the center.

“We’re trying to increase our efforts in serving them now,” Ruble said. “Starting in September, we’re going to be providing a monthly activity to seniors.”

On Monday, September 12 at noon, seniors will be able to participate in bingo for free and play for prizes. The registration deadline for the event is on Thursday, September 8, and those interested are asked to call the center at (419) 893-1994.

“We’re trying to serve and meet their needs to enhance their lives,” Ruble said. “We’re hoping that it really takes off and it will be a chance for us to reach more of our area.”

The center is also listening to members and expanding activities provided at the center during the week.

“We have an open sew group starting,” Peet said. “We’re really excited about this. We’ve been talking about it for months.”

The open sew group is free for participants and will be mainly group-led. Sewing enthusiasts – beginners or experts – are encouraged to participate in the monthly activity, with the first meeting on Monday, September 26 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Participants must bring their own equipment and extension cord and can use the time to chat with individuals who share their same interests and learn from each other.

Also in September, a new class will be starting to help meet the needs of members. Stepping On, an evidence-based, seven-week workshop, is a fall-risk prevention program. The program begins on Tuesday, September 13 and will continue every Tuesday through October 25. Space is limited, so those interested are encouraged to call the center soon to reserve their spot.

More events and activities can be found in the newsletter, available at the center or on the website at maumeeseniorcenter.com.

“We have a new website. It’s really nice and easy to navigate,” Peet said. “We encourage them to check out our website for more information. They can access the newsletter, the menu and our contact information. Everything is on there.”