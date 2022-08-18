The Federal Inn Bed-And-Breakfast Debuts In Uptown Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A pop of chartreuse set against dark gray siding greets the visitors of 219 E. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee, and the bursts of color don’t stop at the front door.

Nestled in the residential portion of Wayne Street is The Federal Inn, a quirky bed-and-breakfast that utilizes traditional and modern touches to create a welcoming retreat for tourists and locals alike.

“I wanted something that felt really homey and welcoming in addition to being a little bit quirky and funky and imaginative,” innkeeper Katie Pettee said. “I wanted this to be an experience for people to come and enjoy and lose track of time and life outside of the house.”

After walking through the front door, visitors travel through the dining area and parlor. They can also sneak a peek of The Revelry – an intimate space to enjoy an evening drink or chat.

In the parlor, deep seafoam walls are accented with warm rust-colored seats that match a custom art piece by Biz Drouillard – an installation made with driftwood, foam and PVC.

The colors – variations of pink, yellow, orange and green – carry visitors throughout the B&B.

“I wanted things to feel sort of like (filmmaker) Wes Anderson meets Architectural Digest meets riverfront town,” Katie said. “I wanted the colors to be expressive, and I wanted people to feel like instantly when they walk in the front door, they can take a deep breath.”

Upstairs, three bedrooms allow visitors the chance to relax and unwind. The Lawton Lair, The Heywood Haven and The Nell Nicks Nook each have a queen bed and windows overlooking the yard. A shared bathroom is in the hallway and attached to The Lawton Lair is a private bathroom.

Outside are several sitting areas, extending the space for guests to immerse themselves while on the property.

“In the future, we really hope she’ll have more activities and things for people to do, so it can really be an immersive stay,” said Katie’s aunt, Susie Gdowik.

Activities are already on Katie’s to-do list. She has plans to provide separate packages, including private dinner parties, Clue-themed mystery dinners, picnic packages and more.

Katie and her aunt, along with the rest of her family, have been collecting history – in the form of furniture and stories – to add to the experience at the B&B. They have traveled across the area to estate sales, garage sales and thrift stores, collecting pieces that tell a story. According to Katie, approximately 90 percent of the items have been purchased secondhand.

“The most fun has been meeting all the people, finding these pieces – they all have a story,” Katie said. “If somebody asks, you can tell them where you got it from, who you got it from and what their personality is.”

All of these “quirky” touches, as Katie calls them, are important to her and the family members who helped her turn the nearly 200-year-old home into a bed-and-breakfast tailored to the Maumee area.

“People here are really genuine and down to earth, and it was only right to show off Maumee,” Katie said about picking Maumee as the place for her dream bed-and-breakfast venue.

Katie said the people of Maumee – including city officials like Andy Glenn and her new neighbors on East Wayne Street – have been very supportive of her venture. She said she would never be able to thank all of her supporters – family, friends, residents and local business owners – enough for the help they have provided.

On Friday, July 8, many of those same supporters were able to attend a ribbon-cutting sponsored by the Maumee Chamber of Commerce at The Federal Inn. Attendees were able to tour the building before it opened to reservations this month.

For more information on how to reserve a room and to keep updated on future offerings, check out the website at thefederalbnb.com or find The Federal Inn on Facebook or Instagram.