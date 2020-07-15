The Cannaley Treehouse Village Opens, Reservations Are Now Being Accepted

Animal Planet’s Pete Nelson, of Treehouse Masters, is certainly a celebrity, but it was the awe-inspiring treehouses that stole the show during a July 15 ribbon-cutting and dedication.

The Cannaley Treehouse Village, located in the Oak Openings Metropark’s 500-acre Beach Ridge Area, is now open. Reservations are being accepted for overnight stays in five furnished treehouses with electricity, heat and air conditioning and screen rooms, plus three camping platforms in the trees. These include:

• The Dragline, a two-person treehouse with a spiderweb theme, includes a queen-size Murphy bed, dining table with two chairs and two hanging chairs.

• The Nest, a two-person bird-themed treehouse, has a full bed, two chairs, coffee table and slide.

Both are available for $150 per night; with a member rate of $125.

• The Hub, a four-person bicycle-themed treehouse, is ADA-accessible and includes two bedrooms, sofa, end tables and a slide. The rate is $200 per night with a member rate of $175.

• The Stable, a six-person horse-themed treehouse, has three beds, a sofa and two chairs. It rents for $225 per night with a member rate of $200.

• The Drey, The Perche and The Lair are tent/hammock platforms for camping in the trees, each with their own theme and features, such as netting and rope ladders. These are available for $30.00 per night or $20.00 for members.

• Flatwood Commons is a day-use, ADA-accessible treehouse connected by a canopy bridge to a tower and crow’s nest. Available from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily, the treehouse accommodates parties of up to 50 people.

Reservations are being accepted for overnight stays. A raffle this spring allowed early reservations by the 500 randomly drawn entrants. The Metroparks will host public tours starting in August on Mondays and Tuesdays by reservation. Details will be announced on Tuesday, July 21 at MetroparksToledo.com.

Nelson designed the treehouses, which were built by Metroparks staff. It’s the largest treehouse village in a public park anywhere in the nation.

Cannaley Treehouse Village was made possible through $1.5 million in donations, including from Linda Najarian Cannaley. She and her late husband, Jim, sold the land to the Metroparks several years ago, with the intention that it become part of Oak Openings. Peg Fye, another early supporter, made a substantial contribution in memory of her late husband, Jerry.

Several area companies provided monetary or material donations, including Therma-Tru and Yark Subaru, as part of a Metroparks Toledo Foundation fund-raiser.

Located at 3520 Waterville-Swanton Rd. in Swanton, Beach Ridge Area also includes a trailhead for the Beach Ridge Singletrack Trail and a Mercy FitPark mountain bike skills course.