The Andersons Hires Demolition Company To Dismantle 36 Grain Silos In Maumee

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Many of The Andersons concrete grain silos that have towered over Conant Street for the past 85 years will be obliterated from the Maumee skyline once a local firm receives final approval from city officials to proceed with the massive demolition project.

During the January 16 Maumee City Council meeting, it was learned that L.J. Irving & Sons Demolition Inc., based in Napoleon, has been hired by The Andersons to demolish a bank of 36 grain silos that loom over the western side of 1200 block of Conant Street, across the street from Timbers Bowling Center.

The silos are believed to have been constructed in Maumee between 1937 and 1939, predating World War II.

According to its website, L.J. Irving & Sons Demolition Inc. was established in 1988 and has completed 206 major demolition projects for such companies as Marathon, Procter & Gamble and The Andersons.

Each of the 36 silos in the current Maumee project are estimated to be approximately 150 feet tall with a 15-foot base, according to city officials familiar with the project.

Maumee is proceeding carefully with the permitting process for this project and city officials took the precaution of updating Ordinance 002-2024 at the January 16 Maumee City Council meeting to clarify the state and federal requirements for the demolition of structures.

Many hurdles remain before the necessary permits are granted to proceed with the project.

Paramount among these challenges is successfully meeting the federal requirements of the National Emission Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP).

NESHAP is an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standard that details the federal regulatory requirement for the identification of regulated asbestos-containing materials (RACM) in structures that are being demolished or renovated under the guidance of a municipality.

The identification of any lead-based materials on-site will also have to be addressed, along with precautions for rodent control and details about the proper amount of water necessary for suppressing dust particles resulting from the demolition.

The timeline is uncertain as to when the project will officially begin, but Maumee city officials have gone on record as saying they want to be in full compliance with state and federal regulations before they release any final permits for the demolition.

Along those lines, the city released the following statement this week:

“The city of Maumee is working to protect the health and safety of the community by ensuring that specific and important protocols are followed.

“We are confident that a company like The Ander-sons wants to do the same and once these protocols are in place, the project will move forward.”