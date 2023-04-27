Teens Collect Anthony Wayne Gear To Spread School Spirit

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Anthony Wayne High School students Colin Kacz-orowski, Allyson Sancraint, Kilei Sancraint, Isabella Trevino and Valerie Zaper have plenty of T-shirts, sweatshirts and other Generals gear.

But some families can’t afford to pay $20.00 or more to showcase their Generals spirit, Allyson said. That’s why the group of AWHS Community Engagement students are collecting all types of gently used Generals-themed wear.

“We want to help newer families who are coming into the school district to get introduced and to help those who don’t have the Anthony Wayne gear, especially if they can’t afford it,” Allyson said. “If you have to buy a shirt for the whole family, it adds up.”

On Saturday, May 13 during the District Art Show, the teens will host a collection area in front of the trophy case near the main gym at the high school from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Community members are encouraged to clean out their closets and drawers for items that may no longer fit or get much use and donate them to the drive.

Community Engagement teacher Dr. Justin Zemanski did just that, contributing several adult-size shirts to the collection bin that sits near the high school teachers’ mailbox area. Collection boxes are also located in the primary school buildings to collect smaller-size items.

All clothing, hats, sweatpants, belts and other gear will be distributed to new and existing students through district social worker Rebekah Hrcka, who understands the need.

“Our community is big on school spirit, and we want to be sure that all students have the opportunity to proudly represent Anthony Wayne Local Schools,” Hrcka said. “By providing access to AW gear to those who are experiencing financial hardships, we are ensuring that all students have a chance to show their Generals pride.”

For the teens participating in the Community Engagement class, the drive is an opportunity to give back to the community. The class has shown each of them the benefits of getting involved, as they’re also supporting other Community Engagement drives, such as the Saturday, April 29 Heroes in Action collection from 10:00 a.m. to noon in the junior high parking lot and the Puppy Chow collection for Toledo Animal Rescue on Sunday, May 7 from noon to 2:00 p.m. at the Whitehouse Park Pavilion.