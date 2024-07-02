TARTA Special Event Service Set For Toledo Fireworks, Maumee Music Fest

It’s the start of one of the busiest weeks of the summer, and the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority (TARTA) wants to make it easier for families to reach the events that make this week great.

TARTA has planned special event transportation for both the city of Toledo’s fireworks in the 419 and the Uptown Maumee Music Fest. These shuttles will provide a $3.00, round-trip ride from a park-and-ride location to the event area and back, helping attendees avoid looking for parking near the event.

Those wanting to check out Toledo’s Fireworks in the 419 this Thursday, July 4 can take a shuttle from Franklin Park Mall to downtown Toledo (Jackson and Huron streets). Buses leave Franklin Park Mall’s Royer Road stop at 8:00 and 9:00 p.m. and will return from Jackson and Huron 20 minutes after the end of the fireworks show.

TARTA’s special event transportation to the Uptown Maumee Music Fest will run both Wednesday and Thursday, July 3-4, with trips from the Lucas County Rec Center to East John and Conant streets and back. Shuttles run every 30 minutes from 1:30 to 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday and from noon to 11:00 p.m. on Thursday. The final trip from East John and Conant back to the Rec Center will leave at 11:00 p.m. on Wednesday and 11:20 p.m. on Thursday.

Customers can also take TARTA’s regular fixed-route service to either location. See tarta.com/routes or download the Transit App to plan your trip.

TARTA Holiday Service

On Thursday, July 4, TARTA services will run on a holiday schedule. Fixed-route and paratransit services will operate from 6:30 a.m. to 8:21 p.m., and TARTA Flex will operate from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. TARTA’s Transit Hub will be open to the public from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.