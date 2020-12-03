Steve Rogers Ford Hosts Toys For Tots “Stuff The Truck”

Flanking the Ford-themed tree inside Steve Rogers Ford are two reasons why Northwest Ohio children will experience the magic of Christmas.

On a stand sits a small mailbox decorated for the season. Employee Maria Culler is acting as Santa’s spokesperson and answering Dear Santa letters sent in the mail or by e-mail. The kids ask for everything from Xbox controllers and smart watches to baby reindeer, dinosaurs, LOL dolls and socks.

On the other side of the tree stand two large boxes, overflowing with donated toys that will be distributed through Toys for Tots to children in need.

“With everything going on with COVID this year, we wanted to give back and bring smiles to faces,” said Kristy Rogers Donnellon, dealership vice president.

That’s why Steve Rogers Ford teamed up with Toys for Tots to offer a Stuff the Truck event on Saturday, December 5 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the dealership, located at 9760 SR 64 in Waterville Township.

A U.S. Marine Corps charitable organization, Toys for Tots collects donated new toys to give out to children who might not otherwise get much for Christmas. Marines will be on hand – along with Santa Claus – during Saturday’s event. Donors can drive up and safely drop off a gift and wave to Santa.

“We want to make Christmas magical for kids,” Culler said.