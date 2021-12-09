Steedman Apartments Looks At Expansion

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — The wind whipped the red ribbon and neighbors peeked over the balcony to watch on December 2 as members of the Waterville Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting for the Steedman Apart-ments.

“We’re excited about the feedback we’re getting from the community, residents and prospects,” said Pam Krieg, director of operations for Management Resource Development (MRD), which owns and operates the complex at 1501 Pray Blvd.

Phase 1 of the Steedman opened in April with four three-story buildings of 36 units each. Construction of three additional buildings is underway for a total of 252 apartments.

Overall, the supply of apartments nationwide hasn’t kept up with demand, and MRD has communities underway or finished in Oregon, Perrysburg and Sylvania as well as in 11 other states. People want to live in Waterville but either aren’t ready for homeownership or are unable to find homes available, said chief operating officer Heidi Wenner.

Rent for one- and two-bedroom apartments ranges from $945 to over $1,100 a month and includes amenities like an open-concept floor plan, granite counters and a fitness center.

The Steedman, named after a Civil War general from Ohio, is the largest complex in the 50 years since Anthony Wayne Trail Apartments were built in 1971. Additionally, if MRD owner Rutger Breakey gets approval for a lot split and rezoning, the Steedman will have four more buildings – with 144 apartments – in Phase 3 to the southwest of the existing complex. MRD has the option of buying 12 acres split off of a larger property, Breakey said.

The city hasn’t yet received documentation for a property split or zoning change, said municipal administrator Jon Gochenour. He’s listened to city council members voice concern about the need for MRD to finish landscaping on Phases 1 and 2 before proceeding with Phase 3.

“City council has expressed their disapproval publicly at two council meetings regarding the incomplete landscaping,” Gochenour said.

The trees have been planted and grass will be added in the spring, weather permitting, once Phase 2 is done, Breakey said. He also plans to flatten out a mound of dirt between the existing apartments and Phase 3, which would include a pond with fountains and rocks.

MRD owns and does its own construction on all apartments.

“We never sell our properties,” Breakey said. “And we’re not into building junk.”

For information on the apartments, visit www.steedmanapts.com.