St. Luke’s Staff Is Treated To Lunch From The Rotary Club Of Maumee

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — In an effort to express the most sincere appreciation and gratitude for health care workers at St. Luke’s Hospital, the Rotary Club of Maumee bought all 600 of them lunch.

“We appreciate their courage and energy to help people,” said Kathy Altman of the Maumee Rotary Service Foundation.

The lunches were distributed on May 7 and May 9 to three shifts of workers. The meal delivery coincided with Nurse’s Week, Altman said.

The Rotary Club partnered with Le Petit Gourmet for the meal delivery. Hospital president and CEO Dan Wakeman said that the gesture reinforces the organization’s mission of “service above self.”

“On behalf of the entire hospital, I humbly thank the Rotary Club of Maumee for the support they are showing to the hardworking, dedicated staff,” he said.

In addition to providing lunch to the staff at St. Luke’s Hospital, the Rotary Club of Maumee also donated $9,500 to the Maumee Senior Center to support weekly meal deliveries to local seniors. In March, the center began delivering meals to local seniors in need in Maumee, South Toledo, Monclova, Whitehouse and Waterville.

“We are focused on the communities we serve,” said Altman. “We decided that in this situation, we wanted to do whatever we could do for people in need.”