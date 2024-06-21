SKP Massage In Whitehouse Marks 10th Anniversary

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Whether it’s for pain management, anxiety or just a need to relax, Stephanie Phillips’ clients put their trust in her hands.

“Massage is touch with purpose. It’s a human connection. I feel so blessed that I’ve been able to do this for the past 10 years,” said Phillips, who plans to hold a 10th anniversary celebration for her Whitehouse-based SKP Massage LLC later this year.

A 2005 Anthony Wayne High School graduate, Phillips saw an ad for massage therapy training at Stautzenberger College and thought she would just investigate it as an option.

“The next thing I knew, I was signing up for classes,” she said.

After graduating in 2009, she became licensed in the state and, in 2014, launched SKP Massage.

“I’ve had so much support from the community,” said Phillips.

Becky King, a licensed massage therapist Phillips knows from Community of Christ Lutheran Church, was planning to retire and sent her clients to SKP Massage.

“Those church ladies are the foundation of my business,” Phillips laughed.

She also credits the many organizations she’s involved with, including the Anthony Wayne Regional Chamber of Commerce, Anthony Wayne Alumni Association, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Whitehouse American Legion Auxiliary, and events put on by Whitehouse Fire Department and Anthony Wayne Local Schools, for supporting her businesses. In turn, she supports those organizations and uses local businesses for her own needs.

“I have learned that in the Anthony Wayne community, businesses become fixtures, which is why I feel so strong about participating in events like the Cherry Fest, Roche de Boeuf Festival and the Whitehouse Farmers’ Market,” she said. “Face-to-face time with these businesses is huge.”

As her client base has grown, Phillips has adapted the business, having two rooms built inside the SKP Massage home at 6507 Providence St., adding a hydraulic lift table and bringing on two licensed massage therapists – Jamie Hernandez and Brittany Menchaca.

The team uses a variety of modalities to aid clients in alleviating pain or anxiety, or to encourage relaxation. Through continuing education, Phillips and her massage therapists are able to offer medical, sports, deep tissue, Swedish, circulatory, prenatal, neuromuscular and oncology massage, as well as hot stone therapy, trigger point release and Kinesio-Tex taping. Reiki and manual lymph drainage modalities are being added this month.

“Massage therapy has been around since the time of the gladiators. You can see in hieroglyphics that the Egyptians were using massage,” she said. “In the 1990s is when the switch happened where people began utilizing massage therapy for health and wellness. My goal is to make sure that massage therapy is a respected and included part of a medical team.”

She notes that chiropractors can charge insurance for their services, but massage therapists cannot unless associated with a physical therapist, or higher scope of medical practice.

“It’s been one of my goals, to focus the educational aspect so that everyone in the community can utilize the insurance they’re paying for. Relaxation helps prolong the positive effects of health care,” Phillips said.

As she works on clients, Phillips said she can see and feel the emotional and physical release that her clients experience through massage. Her clients relax knowing that they can let go of the outside world for an hour or 90 minutes while having their aches and pains alleviated.

“I feel that I am blessed with a gift to tell the kind of pressure you need as I am working on you. I can feel the superficial and the deep tissue layers,” she said. “I just need to feel what’s going on and change up accordingly. It’s a gift not just to read people but to read their bodies.”

Over the years, Phillips said she’s built a connection with her clients, who feel comfortable with her working on their bodies, no matter what their body type or fitness level is.

“That’s such a compliment to me – to bring healing and relaxation.”

For more information, visit skpmassage.com, email skpmassage15@gmail.com or call (567) 246-8063.