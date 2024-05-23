Six Anthony Wayne Generals Commit To Play At Next Level

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Six Anthony Wayne High School seniors committed to play at the next level during a May 15 signing event – the last of the season.

“Our previous record is 31 kids in a year that signed for college athletics. With these six up here, we have officially reached 40 kids this year that have signed,” said athletic director John Snyder.

Jade Broka, Cadence Carswell, Orry Farrington, Reece Kramer, Natalie Moats and Elayna Sonnenberg signed letters of commitment in front of family and friends gathered in the gymnasium.

•

Jade Broka has committed to Berea College, where she will be a member of the volleyball team.

“I like the fast-paced, exciting nature of the sport, as well as the amazing bond with all my teammates,” she said.

Broka began playing volleyball in eighth grade, but her toughest challenge came this year when she worked her way back to jumping after tearing her ACL last September.

While at AW, Broka was also involved in the art club. At Berea College – an NCAA Division III college in Kentucky – she will major in sustainability and environmental studies.

•

Cadence Carswell has signed to be a part of Trine University’s football team.

Named to the All-Ohio team for Northern Lakes League Buckeye Division II, the running back and defensive lineman had 51 tackles and eight tackles for loss in his senior year.

Carswell began playing football seven years ago and said he gained motivation to succeed because of the brotherhood with his teammates.

His best achievement, Carswell said, was getting three interceptions for touchdowns.

In high school, Carswell has also been involved in basketball and track and field.

At Trine University – an NCAA Division III school in Angola, Ind. – he plans to major in special education.

•

Orry Farrington has committed to swim for Wittenberg University, where he will major in information technology.

Farrington has been a sprinter and freestyler for the Generals’ swim team. In addition, he is a member of Scout Troop 101 and earned his Eagle Scout rank.

•

Reece Kramer has committed to bowl for Lourdes University.

Kramer began bowling four years ago and fell in love with the game.

“I love how underestimated it is, how intricate it is and how much it requires a person to combine intellect with athleticism,” he said.

During his high school career, he has bowled four 300 games. Kramer said that ultimately, he would like to continue bowling after college, either professionally or as a coach or trainer. While at Lourdes, he will study sports management.

•

Natalie Moats has committed to the University of Kentucky, where she will be a member of the dance team.

Moats began dancing 15 years ago, and by high school she was involved in both cheerleading and the dance team.

“My passion and love for dance has been my main motivation to excel,” she said.

While earning a spot on one of the top-ranked college dance teams was a major feat, Moats said her goal is to be a part of an NFL or NBA dance team.

While at the University of Kentucky, she will major in marketing.

Elayna Sonnenberg has committed to Kennesaw State University, where she will be a member of the volleyball team.

Sonnenberg began playing volleyball in sixth grade, joining a club team the next year. Last year, she helped her club team win the nationals.

“I have been motivated to excel because volleyball is so much more fun when the game moves faster,” she said. “Everyone around you is always pushing you to be better by making themselves better.”

In high school, Sonnenberg has been a member of the National Honor Society and an art club officer – designing all four years of her classes’ T-shirts.

At Kennesaw, Sonnen-berg will major in digital art and design with a specialty in character design.