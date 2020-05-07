Seniors To Cross The Stage And Receive Diplomas

Anthony Wayne High School seniors will walk across the stage this Saturday to receive a diploma one at a time.

On May 5, seniors drove up to the athletic wing doors, where masked high school administrators handed out caps, gowns and diploma covers.

The majority of the 375 seniors are expected to don their caps and gowns to be part of a drive-thru graduation on campus on Saturday, May 9 from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Plans call for photo opportunities at stops along the way, including the spirit rock and the slip and slide that’s a senior picnic tradition.

“This is in no way is meant to replace these experiences. It’s an acknowledgement that these are important things that our seniors are missing out on,” said principal Dr. Kevin Pfefferle.

One family at a time will be allowed into the auditorium, where the senior will be able to cross the stage to accept a diploma from Pfefferle and Superintendent Dr. Jim Fritz.

“The purpose is to provide seniors with the experience and capture resources for a virtual graduation ceremony,” Pfefferle explained. “We are doing our best to make sure all of these experiences are safe.”

All staff and volunteers will wear masks and have temperatures taken. Before entering the auditorium, the senior with up to four family members will also have temperatures checked before entering.

In addition to recording the seniors on the stage, work is underway to record band and choir performances, senior speeches, the senior video and other traditional commencement pieces.

Even those who are unable to participate, either because of schedule conflicts or illness, will be included as all of the pieces are combined into a virtual graduation.

This video will be made available for family viewing and watch parties on Friday, May 22 at 7:00 p.m. – when graduation was slated to take place at Bowling Green State University’s Stroh Center.