Senior Center Sees Good Turnout For First-Ever Retirement Fair

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Senior Center hosted its first-ever retirement fair on June 20, drawing a good turnout of retirees and soon-to-be retirees.

A Passport to Retire-ment: The Next Chapter featured representatives from several businesses and organizations focusing on different topics of interest to retirees.

According to senior center executive director Malinda Ruble, the fair focused on finances, insurance, volunteering, health and wellness, leisure and next steps.

“We had a variety of vendors for everyone,” Ruble said.

In the “Next Chapter” area, which was sponsored by Aetna, attendees could visit booths from apartment complexes, home health care companies, law firms, AARP and more.

At each booth, participants could have a “passport” signed by the vendors. After receiving signatures from each booth, participants could then be entered for a $250 grand prize.

In the finances and insurance area of the fair, retirees could meet with representatives of Paramount Elite, the passport sponsor, and Savage and Associates, the finance sponsor.

In the same area, the Lucas County Auditor’s Office was also on hand to answer questions about the homestead exemption, along with several other vendors.

“In the fun and leisure area, we had things to do in your spare time,” Ruble noted.

Visitors could speak with representatives of local organizations regarding volunteer opportunities and area businesses about fitness classes and other activities in the fun and leisure section and the mind, body and soul room.

“We had about 160 people – that’s including the vendors – so that was really good for the first event. We had really good comments from the vendors. They liked the amount of people that came. It was a steady flow the whole time,” Ruble said.

Now that the free event, which was open to the public, is over, the senior center staff is already looking forward to next year. The center hopes to continue with an event like this every year, Ruble said.

“Several of the vendors have asked to reserve their spot for next year, too,” she said.

Attendees were also pleased with the event, she added.

Many people left with brochures and contact information for several businesses and organizations to follow up with after the event.

“Everyone was able to get a lot of questions answered on different topics,” Ruble said. “Everybody that we talked to, they definitely loved it.”

The senior center was also pleased with the event, Ruble noted.

“It was successful for us as a fundraiser and to make those connections with the younger seniors as well,” Ruble said.

For future updates on the Maumee Senior Center and its events, those interested can check out the center’s Facebook page or website at maumeeseniorcenter.com.