School Updates Await Students As Summer’s End Draws Near

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — With the end of summer quickly approaching, projects are happening in the halls of Maumee City Schools.

Some projects, like the updates at Union School, are visible to Maumee residents, but others, such as the construction on the family and consumer science classroom at Maumee High School, are taking place inside of the buildings.

The board approved several change orders regarding the family and consumer science classroom project, totaling $7,384.90 after the $5,000 built-in contingency.

“I’m learning through this process, when you tear into buildings that are a bit older, you find some things you’re not expecting,” said Assistant Superintendent Matt Dick.

One of the change orders was $1,525.92 for increased countertop depth along exterior windows, which Dick attributed to unexpected false walls in the classroom. Additionally, a change order of $1,660.56 was due to a change of backsplash and adding wall caps, which Dick said was due to holes from the previous cabinetry.

The board also approved change orders for the Union School playground.

A change order of $28,459.33 was approved to add a retaining wall and decorative fence to the playground. Additionally, a catch basin was approved by the board for the project.

Brent Buehrer of Buehrer Group Architecture & Engineering attended the meeting to explain the changes.

At the former elementary school, he said, where the rubberized surface for the inclusive playground would be, there is a slope of 1:20, or for every inch of height, there are 20 inches of route run.

“The code sees a ramp at greater than 1:20, so we’re technically not a ramp, but everything wants to fall toward the corner. If we put a retaining wall there, we can elevate the play surface roughly 18 inches, which would make it, in essence, flat,” Buehrer told the board. “Even though we still meet code, we felt once you took a closer look at it, that a flatter surface for that area, for what it’s going to be used for, would be more cognizant.”

The fencing mentioned in the change order, he added, will meet the standard the city has required for the uptown area, which is a black, wrought iron fence.

Additionally, Buehrer explained, a broken catch basin had been buried under the previous mulch and it was not working effectively for the space.

During the meeting, the board also:

• Heard from Superin-tendent Steve Lee regarding district updates. He informed the board the district is in heavy prep mode before the start of the school year on August 18.

The third and final session of K-5 summer school, focused on getting students ready for back to school with reading remediation, has also started.

• Heard from treasurer Paul Brotzki about financial matters within the district.

Based on the passage of the 2024-25 budget for the state of Ohio, updated figures have been used, which has an effect on funds coming into the district.

“It is estimated that our district will get an additional $1.2 million this fiscal year, followed by another $429,000 next year, for a total of $1.6 million over a two-year period,” Brotzki said. “I haven’t seen that for sure, but it what is estimated based on different simulations people have put out.”

Additionally, Brotzki said the books are closed for the school district’s fiscal year and Maumee City Schools spent approximately $1.4 million less than the district received.

“Our expenditures in-creased 5.8 percent, but it was offset by additional revenue, which was expected,” Brotzki explained.

Board member Janet Wolff expressed the significance of the difference in expenditures and revenue for the district to those in attendance.

• Issued a statement regarding the evaluation of Lee.

“On behalf of the board of education, we are proud to tell our community that our superintendent, Steve Lee, has received a very effective evaluation,” read board president Mike Wiley. “We are fortunate to have Mr. Lee as Maumee City Schools’ superintendent.”

The board then approved Lee’s 3-percent increase in salary and his annual annuity per his contract.

• Approved the signing of the board of education meeting minutes from the June 26 and July 10 meetings.

• Approved the financial statement, cash reconciliation and investment ledger.

• Approved a fee of $25.00 for nutrition and wellness for MHS students.

• Approved payment-in-lieu of transportation for a student for the 2023-24 school year.

• Approved an additional MHS Class of 2023 graduate.

• Adopted the calamity day alternative makeup plan resolution, which includes three days of possible online learning opportunities.

• Approved the resignation of a bus driver.

• Approved the nominations of operational and supplemental employees along with certificated substitutes and student teachers for the upcoming school year.

• Entered executive session to discuss compensation and employment of a public employee and for the evaluation of the treasurer.